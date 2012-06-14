By The editors of MidwestLiving.com

It’s all about getting on the water in the Dells. Boat tours introduce today’s visitors to the sandstone cliffs that first drew tourists to this region, and water parks thrill them with wave pools and towering slides. Check out our picks for what to do, where to eat and where to stay in the Wisconsin Dells.

Top Things to Do in Wisconsin Dells

Bigfoot Zipline Thrill-seekers glide above Sasquatch Lake and treetops during two-plus-hour tours. bigfootzip.com

Circus World Museum In Baraboo (12 miles south of the Dells), see exhibits and shows on the grounds of the original Ringling Brothers Circus winter quarters. Kids can create a circus performance at KidsWorld Circus. circusworldbaraboo.org

Dells Boat Tours See the Dells' signature sandstone cliffs from a double-decker boat. Sunset tours feature dinner, live music and a shoreline stroll under lit torches at Witches Gulch. dellsboats.com

Devil's Lake State Park Its 29 miles of hiking paths and 6 miles of off-road bike trails wind along the spring-fed lake and through forests to bluff-top vistas. Beaches, boat rentals, camping, a nature center and ranger-led family programs round out the park's activities. dnr.state.wi.us

Fawn Creek Winery Sample wines and baguettes with cheese on a deck at the 7-acre vineyard. fawncreekwinery.com

H.H. Bennett Studio Temporarily closed due to the pandemic; expected to reopen in July 2021. Exhibits show how 19th-century landscape photographer H.H. Bennett made the Dells famous. hhbennettstudio.wisconsinhistory.org

International Crane Foundation A trip to the Dells means you're only minutes away from this Baraboo animal habitat, the one place in the world where all 15 species of cranes live. Take guided or self-guided tours through savanna and tallgrass prairie, see whooping cranes in a wetland and learn about preservation efforts. savingcranes.org

Mirror Lake State Park Three miles from the Dells, this park-named for its calm lake that reflects a wooded shoreline-offers a quiet retreat. Bike, boat, canoe and kayak rentals are offered; the lake also has a beach. dnr.state.wi.us

Noah's Ark Water Park Spend the day on lazy rivers, bumper boats, slides and rides at America's largest water park. noahsarkwaterpark.com

Original Wisconsin Ducks World War II-Era "Duck" vehicles go off-road past fern-filled canyons, glide down the Wisconsin River and plunge into Lake Delton. wisconsinducktours.com

B-Lux Grill and Bar We couldn't resist the shakes served in Mason jars and Cheesehead burgers. b-luxgrill.com

Brat House Grill Dig into beer-soaked brats and German spaetzle at this family-friendly tavern in a former church. brathousedells.com

High Rock Cafe In the heart of downtown, enjoy specialties like pork pot stickers with sweet chili orange marmalade. highrockcafe.com

Ishnala Supper Club Set on a bluff overlooking Mirror Lake, it serves old-school supper club meals in a setting straight out of the Prohibition era. ishnala.com

Kaminski's Chop House Views of the Wisconsin River complement huge portions of corn-fed, dry-aged beef at this classy steakhouse at Chula Vista Resort. kaminskischophouse.com

Monk's Bar and Grill Chow down on a burger loaded with toppings at this local favorite decorated with Badger memorabilia. monksbarandgrill.com

Moosejaw Pizza and Dells Brewery Company Dine on pizza, burgers and ribs washed down with a pint made by the brewmaster on the third floor. dellsmoosejaw.com

Triple Play Sports Bar and Grille You can't go wrong with the fried cheese curds, burgers or create-your-own pasta. Live music and trivia nights add to the fun. tripleplaywis.com

Baker's Sunset Bay Resort The Lake Delton resort has pools and a beach. sunsetbayresort.com

​Sundara Inn and Spa A recent 40,000-square-foot expansion added a second outdoor pool, fitness studio, restaurant, salt treatment room, meditation room, eight new suites and more to the wooded adults-only retreat. Check out day passes if you just want relaxing spa time. sundaraspa.com