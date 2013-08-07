A Couples Getaway to the Wisconsin Dells

If you think Wisconsin Dells is only about water parks, you're missing out. Couples reconnect at wineries, restaurants and posh lodgings surrounded by gorgeous foliage.

The Wisconsin Dells is still the water park capital of the world, a zany place where kids race go-karts through the belly of a Trojan horse. But it also holds a refined side. Couples will find inventive cuisine, romantic B&Bs, wineries and upscale boutiques. Check out our trip guide recommendations.

Trip guide

What to do

Bigfoot Zipline Tours Glide over the treetops and a picturesque pond, plus make shore and island landings on this thrilling, two-hour tour. bigfootzip.com

Dells Boat Tours Dinner, live music, a shoreline stroll under lit torches and a view accompany the seasonal sunset cruises. dellsboats.com

Devil's Lake State Park Drive 20 minutes south to relax at Wisconsin's most popular state park, famed for its unique, billion-year-old quartzite hills. dnr.wi.gov

Fawn Creek Winery Tucked into quiet woods, this newer winery offers tastings for free and cheese flights for purchase. fawncreekwinery.com

H.H. Bennett Studio Learn how 19th-century photographer H.H. Bennett turned Wisconsin Dells into a Midwest tourist destination. hhbennettstudio.org

Where to eat

High Rock Cafe Menu options include a sauteed veggie wrap finished with tomato-basil mayo and Pop Rocks cheesecake; diners enjoy watching the action in downtown Wisconsin Dells from their second-story perch. highrockcafe.com

Ishnala Supper Club On a prime location overlooking Mirror Lake, settle in for a classic Wisconsin supper club experience. The club doesn't take reservations and it's very popular, so plan accordingly. You can usually get a seat at the bar and an appetizer even if a regular table isn't available. The sunset views over Mirror Lake alone are worth the visit. ishnala.com

Kaminski's Chop House Picturesque views of the Wisconsin River vie with insanely large entrees at this classy steak house inside Chula Vista Resort. kaminskibros.com

Monk's Bar and Grill Chow down on an Original Monk's Burger-topped with fried onions-while taking in Wisconsin Badger memorabilia in this Dells favorite. monksbarandgrill.com

Where to stay

Inn at Wawanissee Point. Inn at Wawanissee Point.

Inn at Wawanissee Point This spacious home features views of Lake Wisconsin and the Wisconsin River Valley 800 feet below, plus woodwork meticulously crafted by a master Bavarian cabinetmaker. Rooms include a wine-and-cheese hour and a full breakfast. innatwawanisseepoint.com

Sundara Inn and Spa You'll talk for years about the luxury and service you encounter here. Sundara nestles within a 26-acre pine forest; a meditation trail feels about as far from a water park as you could imagine. sundaraspa.com

For more information: Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau (800) 223-3557; wisdells.com