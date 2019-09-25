Top Things to Do in Wisconsin Dells
It’s all about getting on the water in the Dells. Boat tours introduce today’s visitors to the sandstone cliffs that first drew tourists to this region, and water parks thrill them with wave pools and towering slides. Check out our picks for what to do, where to eat and where to stay in the Wisconsin Dells.
Top Things to Do on a Budget in the Wisconsin Dells
Save money—and avoid crowds—by seeking out smaller resorts and throwback attractions in the Wisconsin Dells, as well as by enjoying the natural beauty that made the area a tourism mecca in the first place.
5 Great Ways to Enjoy the Dells in Winter
You don't have to give up your waterpark fun this winter, but consider adding some of these activities to your itinerary. Take a dip in a heated outdoor pool, zipline over snow-covered trees in a winter-wonderland, and take in some of the many museums and shows when it's time to warm up.
Top Thrills in the Wisconsin Dells
The Dells certainly knows how to thrill. Plunging down a water coaster, ziplining 100 feet off the ground and parasailing are just some of our favorite big experiences in the Wisconsin Dells.
A Couples Getaway to the Wisconsin Dells
If you think Wisconsin Dells is only about water parks, you're missing out. Couples reconnect at wineries, restaurants and posh lodgings surrounded by gorgeous foliage.