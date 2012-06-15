Weekend Getaway to Lake Mills, Wisconsin
Famous pottery, a cozy bed-and-breakfast and outdoor rec draw visitors to Lake Mills, Wisconsin, 40 minutes east of Madison.
Day 1
In Lake Mills' historic downtown, the renowned Ephraim Faience Pottery Studio and Gallery sells heirloom-quality, hand-thrown Arts and Crafts Revival-style vases, tiles and more.
Descriptive tags explain the vintages at the boutique Lewis Station Winery.
If you visit during summer, the American Legion sells sliders from a little stand on Fridays until they run out-visitors take bags of them to nearby Commons Park for picnics.
Whenever you go, don't miss James J. Chocolate Shop, an old-fashioned candy store hidden in a business park that makes top-notch toffee and chocolate-covered cherry clusters.
The cookie jar is always full at Sweet Autumn Inn, a lovely Arts and Crafts-style B&B.
Day 2
Lake Mills calls itself City of the Pyramids, thanks to mysterious stone structures on the bottom of spring-fed Rock Lake. You can see the lake from the Glacial Drumlin Bike Trail, a 52-mile path following the old Chicago and Northwestern Railway.
Zeloski Marsh, a wetland and grassland under restoration, is a great place to bird-watch, and a herd of bison graze just north of the trail between London and Lake Mills.
Built in 1902, the neo-Gothic L.D. Fargo Public Library is on the National Register of Historic Places.
Tyranena Brewery serves samplers and house-brewed root beer.
For more information: lakemills.org