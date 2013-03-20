Top Things to Do in Minocqua, Wisconsin

There are 3,200 reasons for this area's reputation as an ideal lake getaway-that's the number of lakes in Vilas and Oneida counties. And there are 1,000 rooms, condos and cabins lining pine-shaded shores. We didn't even count the supper clubs, cafes, shops, shows and other attractions. But you can still find natural lakes so quiet that the plunk of a lure echoes from shore to shore. Towns like Minocqua are the quintessential resort-area destination—the one most people dream of when they're stuck in a cubicle on a sunny day.