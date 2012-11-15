By The editors of MidwestLiving.com

The famously clear Geneva Lake, ringed by resorts, vacation homes and 19th-century mansions, is anchored by the town of Lake Geneva on its east end. Stroll the lakeshore path, seek fun on the water, or head into town for restaurants, shops and more.

Top Things to Do in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin

What to do

Black Point Estate Visitors arrive by boat to the summer home of Chicago mogul Conrad Seipp and his descendants. The 1888 Queen Anne-style mansion is now a state historic site.

Black Point Estate Black Point Estate. Photo Courtesy of Lake Geneva Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Geneva Lake Museum Walk along a re-created Main Street with stores, homes and a school room for a glimpse of life in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

Horticultural Hall On summer Thursdays, stop at the little farmers market for fresh picnic fixings.

Lake Geneva Cruise Line Lake excursions offer close-up views of the Victorian estates ringing the state's second-largest spring-fed lake.

Lake Geneva Cruise Line Lake Geneva Cruise Line.

Shopping You could browse downtown Lake Geneva shops, like Clear Water Outdoor, forever (OK, maybe not literally) without finding all the treasures. Clear Water features top-quality outdoor lifestyle clothing plus accessories and sports gear. At Brick and Mortar Home, you'll find candles, throw pillows and kitchenware. Maple Park Antiques draws you in with an intriguing mix of items on the porch, including fat 1940s-era water skis. Browse home decor, women's clothing, local art and more at the Cornerstone Shop and Gallery.

Shore Path More than 25 miles of walking paths run through the manicured grounds of estates, most still privately owned after being built by Chicago's elite—families like the Wrigleys, Schwinns and Maytags—in the late 1800s.

Lake Geneva Shore Path mansions Mansions along Lake Geneva Shore Path.

Studio Winery Stop by for a wine tasting or arts class, and hear live blues and classic rock music from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturdays year-round.

Where to eat

Egg Harbor Cafe The breakfast and lunch crowd comes for dishes such as eggs Benedict and Texas French toast. Diners who eat gluten-free will find skillet creations, egg scrambles, sandwiches and pancakes.

Gino's East Lake Geneva East Lake Geneva Chicago-area visitors hankering for hometown flavor will find it inside the Harbor Shore of Geneva Lake. The deep-dish pizza always pleases; the salads and desserts are great too.

Popeye's of Lake Geneva Try the all-you-can-eat fish fry.

Simple Cafe Pull up a bright green chair and enjoy dishes like roasted squash grain salad, a Korean barbecue breakfast bowl or a mushroom Gruyère burger.

Sopra Bistro Savor fine Italian-American fare in a lively space. Try the baby octopus appetizer and an entree like pan-roasted pheasant breast with saffron risotto cakes.

Tuscan Tavern and Grill Choose from artisan pizzas cooked in a brick oven, steaks, seafood and pasta. Stone walls, wooden beams and arches create a romantic atmosphere for dining.

Where to stay

The Abbey Resort and Avani Spa At the Fontana end of Geneva Lake, guests of all ages are entertained with classic lake resort activities, the Avani Spa and indoor and outdoor pools, as well as the area's only virtual-reality gaming center.

Geneva National Resort The Ridge Hotel, The Cove of Lake Geneva and The Inns of Geneva National offer luxury rooms, suites and villas on the grounds of Geneva National Resort and Club, just north of Geneva Lake.

Grand Geneva Resort and Spa Northeast of downtown, choose a room, suite or villa; enjoy two golf courses and excellent restaurants, as well as an updated WELL Spa + Salon and a fitness center.

Grand Geneva Grand Geneva Resort and Spa. Photo Courtesy of Lake Geneva Area Convention and Visitors Bureau. | Credit: Courtesy of Lake Geneva Area Convention and Visitors Bureau

Maxwell Mansion The main building offers lodging in elegant, traditional rooms, while the carriage house features modern suites. Relax with drinks in the Apothecary Bar.