Wisconsin's oldest brewpub, a multifaceted arts center, and the home base of the Eco Candle Company can all be found in Wisconsin's sixth-largest city.

Top Things to Do in Appleton, Wisconsin

Do

Eco Candle Company

A hundred retailers across the country sell soy-wax candles crafted in downtown Appleton. Browse the College Avenue store.

Fox Cities Performing Arts Center Appleton, Wisconsin Credit: Courtesy of the Fox Cities Convention & Visitors Bureau

Fox Cities Performing Arts Center

Catch a touring Broadway show or live concert.

Hearthstone Historic House Museum Hearthstone Historic House Museum | Credit: Ginger Crichton

Hearthstone Historic House Museum

Guided tours explain how this residence-turned-museum was the first in the world to be powered using hydroelectricity, thanks to Thomas Edison's turn-of-the-20th-century inventions.

History Museum at the Castle

Exhibits honor Appleton's native son, legendary magician and escape artist Harry Houdini, with interactive stations allowing guests to try shaking free of shackles and escaping from a straitjacket.

The Trout Museum of Art

A modern glass façade connected to an old brick building defines the new-meets-classic feel inside, where minimalist galleries house works by the likes of Whistler and Dali.

Bubolz Nature Preserve

Eat and Drink

Apollon

Greek and Mediterranean dishes, such as moussaka, stuffed grouper and braised lamb shank, star at the intimate downtown space.

Pierri Pizza

Nosh on thin-crust pizza and be sure to have a cannoli for dessert at Pierri's.

Simon's Specialty Cheese Store

Dairy-lovers delight over the hundreds of options. Although the curds are tough to pass up, Simon's prides itself most in its Masters Reserve sharp cheddar.

Stone Arch Brewpub

In a state filled with bars, this 1859 establishment houses the oldest brewpub in Wisconsin. Stone walls and aged wood set the scene for a meal of pub food and German-inspired dishes.

Wilmar Confectionery

The aroma of chocolate fills the air at this family-owned business.

Stay

Copperleaf Boutique Hotel and Spa

Indulge with whirlpools, electric fireplaces and a spa at this downtown hotel.