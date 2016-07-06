Top Free Things To Do In Wisconsin

Wisconsin State Capitol The only capitol built on an isthmus-between lakes Monona and Mendota in Madison-the 1917 building also has the only granite dome. Free tours highlight architecture and art-mosaics, stained glass and murals. tours.wisconsin.gov

Chazen Museum of Art The building is a work of art. Galleries display African, Asian and 21st-century international works. chazen.wisc.edu

Olbrich Botanical Gardens The 16 acres encompassing a Rose Garden showcase hardy shrub varieties in a space inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright's Prairie style. olbrich.org

University of Wisconsin Arboretum These 1,200 acres feature prairie, savannah, marsh and deciduous forest, plus 20-plus miles of trails. arboretum.wisc.edu