Trip Guide to Wisconsin's Southern Hills

The valleys between the Mississippi River and Madison cradle some of the Midwest's most diverse pockets of culture: highbrow, hole-in-the-wall, farm-fresh, ethnic and even kooky. Plan on stops in Spring Green, under an hour west of Madison; the Village of Mount Horeb, 20 miles southwest; and Cornish mining town Mineral Point, 30 miles farther.

Things to do

American Players Theatre Pack a picnic to enjoy on a blanket spread in the meadow or at a table beneath oaks, then walk up a hill to the under-the-stars amphitheater for plays June through late October in Spring Green. americanplayers.org

Cave of the Mounds Self-guided tours reveal a cavern of colorful stalactites, stalagmites, waterfalls and other mineral formations. Aboveground, enjoy beautiful rock gardens and walking trails. In Village of Mount Horeb. caveofthemounds.com

Cheese Country Trail ATVs, dirt bikes and snowmobiles make it a busy trail for hikers or bikers, but everyone is welcome on this trail that roughly parallels the Pecatonica River for 47 miles from Mineral Point to Monroe. lafayettecountywi.org/trails

House on the Rock Into quirky? We finished the self-guided tours thinking this was a bizarre, trippy riff on Frank Lloyd Wright. Not into quirky? Skip the Spring Green house and its collections, which feature every freaky image of childhood nightmares. thehouseontherock.com

Pecks Farm Market East Families come to this Spring Green spot for the petting zoo and train rides, but they don't leave without a big watermelon, salsa or other fresh find. pecksfarmmarketeast.com

Pendarvis State Historic Site Costumed guides lead tours of stone cottages, a row house and Cornish pub dating to Mineral Point's early mining days. pendarvis.wisconsinhistory.org

Shake Rag Alley Center for the Arts Creative writing, blacksmithing, bookmaking and painting are just a few of the workshops that may be offered at this nonprofit arts center in Mineral Point. Classes for both novice and experienced artisans last up to a weekend. shakeragalley.com

Taliesin Estate Frank Lloyd Wright's Prairie-style home anchors the 600-acre Spring Green estate where the Frank Lloyd Wright School of Architecture still functions. Tours of the home and hillside studio explain Wright's genius. taliesinpreservation.org

Where to eat

Driftless Depot Organic Market, Deli and Cafe This Spring Green stop sells gourmet soups and sandwiches, and organic and imported groceries. driftlessdepot.com

The Spring Green General Store Beyond the big blue front porch, this cottage-style restaurant serves savory and comforting food with a global, health-food bent. The retail side of this Spring Green spot stocks unique gifts, boutique clothing and groceries.

Red Rooster Cafe Come to this casual Mineral Point spot for Cornish specialties like pasties (hearty meat, potato and vegetable turnovers) and figgyhobbin (a raisin-studded dessert).

Where to stay