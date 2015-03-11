5 Great Places to Eat in Wisconsin's Southern Hills
The lush rolling hills southwest of Madison originally attracted dairy farmers and craftspeople like brewers and cheese makers. Recently joined by an infusion of artists and chefs, they all make this region a good bet for fans of fine art and flavorful food.
1 Hidden Springs Creamery Call before visiting this idyllic farm in Westby. Draft horses work in the fields, and the sheep's milk cheese comes plain or in flavors like honey and lavender. (608) 634-2521; hiddenspringscreamery.com
2 Carr Valley Cheese This highly respected company in Middleton is a great pick for high-end, artisanal cheeses such as the rich Billy Blue and Cocoa Cardona. Savor a wedge with slices of pear. (608) 824-2277; carrvalleycheese.com
3 Potosi Brewing Company A restoration has made this small-town (nay, tiny-town) brewpub in Potosi a surprising destination. The restaurant serves tasty grub like fried green beans and flatbread pizzas. (608) 763-4002; potosibrewery.com
4 Driftless Cafe Cozy and eco-conscious (two trees "grow" from the floor and out through the roof), this farm-to-table restaurant in Viroqua serves seasonal eats like local trout. (608) 637-7778; driftlesscafe.com
5 Baumgartner's Cheese Store and Tavern Trying the Limburger sandwich is a rite of passage for first-timers at Baumgartner's in Monroe. Pungent Limburger cheese, onion and mustard make it memorable. (608) 325-6157; baumgartnercheese.com