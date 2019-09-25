Trip Guide to Wisconsin's Southern Hills
The valleys between the Mississippi River and Madison cradle some of the Midwest's most diverse pockets of culture: highbrow, hole-in-the-wall, farm-fresh, ethnic and even kooky. Plan on stops in Spring Green, under an hour west of Madison; the Village of Mount Horeb, 20 miles southwest; and Cornish mining town Mineral Point, 30 miles farther.
5 Great Places to Eat in Wisconsin's Southern Hills
The lush rolling hills southwest of Madison originally attracted dairy farmers and craftspeople like brewers and cheese makers. Recently joined by an infusion of artists and chefs, they all make this region a good bet for fans of fine art and flavorful food.
An 88-Year Tradition Ends At Frank Lloyd Wright's Taliesin
The architecture school at Frank Lloyd Wright's Taliesin campuses—one in Spring Green, Wisconsin, and the other in Scottsdale, Arizona—will close after this semester. Public tours of the historic areas will continue, but students say the spirit will never be the same.