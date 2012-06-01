Small-Town Getaways in Wisconsin

WHERE TO STARTDoor County Visitor Bureau (800) 527-3529; doorcounty.comWHAT TO DOAmerican Folklore Theatre Nestled in the woods at Peninsula State Park, this 750-seat, open-air theater has an idyllic setting for its feel-good, humorous musicals about Midwest history and culture (pictured). folkloretheatre.comEdgewood Orchard Galleries Near Fish Creek, a beautifully restored barn-turned-gallery showcases work by more than 150 artists from Wisconsin and around the country. edgewoodorchard.comHands On Art Studio Would-be artists can choose from projects including fused glass, metal sculpture, mosaics and ceramic pieces. Special events include weekly adult nights, seasonal Rock and Roll Art Nights and art camp sessions for kids; in Fish Creek. handsonartstudio.comOrchard Country Winery and Market Door County's famed Montmorency cherries are picked, packaged and made into wine at this popular Fish Creek farm market and bakery. orchardcountry.comPeninsula Players Theatre This is the country's oldest professional resident summer theater. The setting is gorgeous: in the woods on the shore of Green Bay outside Fish Creek, with outdoor tables, a bar and a giant bonfire at intermission. peninsulaplayers.comPeninsula State Park Hiking, biking, boating, swimming, fishing, golf, a nature center and the historic Eagle Bluff Lighthouse are among the highlights of this Fish Creek park. wiparks.netWHERE TO EATBlue Horse Bistro and Espresso Take a shopping break with coffee brewed dark and rich. Try to get one of the coveted second-floor tables overlooking the harbor; in Fish Creek. bluehorsecafe.comThe Cookery Fresh foods expertly prepared make this a perennial favorite. The signature whitefish chowder is deliciously creamy. In Fish Creek. cookeryfishcreek.comWild Tomato Wood-Fired Pizza and Grille Pizza made with fresh, local ingredients reigns at this landmark spot in Fish Creek, though you can also order wonderful salads and sandwiches with hand-cut fries. wildtomatopizza.comWHERE TO STAYEagle Harbor Inn Breakfast at this historic Ephraim B&B includes treats such as from-scratch cherry granola. eagleharborinn.comWhistling Swan Horses pulled this inn across frozen Green Bay in 1907 to its current location in Fish Creek. whistlingswan.comWhite Gull Inn The elegant Fish Creek inn features sweeping porches and antiques-furnished rooms -- and legendary fish boils. whitegullinn.com