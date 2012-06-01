Seeking Refuge: Wisconsin's Horicon Marsh

At Horicon Marsh, you don't have to be an expert to find the wildlife. It's everywhere.

Considered one of the nation's top birding spots, Horicon Marsh sits just an hour northeast of Madison, Wisconsin. Split into state and federal wildlife refuges, the 33,000-acre area welcomes an estimated 300,000 birds every spring and fall. Nearly 300 species have stopped by, from the common Canada goose and tree swallow to the rare trumpeter swan and yellow-billed cuckoo.

