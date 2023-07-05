Weekend Getaways Near Milwaukee

As Wisconsin's largest city, Milwaukee is home to more than half a million people—plus cool beer culture, festivals and a stellar art scene. But if you're craving a temporary change of pace and scenery, head to these cities and towns in Wisconsin, Iowa and Illinois for lakeside views, charming main streets, enticing restaurants and active adventure. The following destinations are all within 200 miles of the Cream City, making for a quick weekend getaway without tedious hours in the car.

Wisconsin Lake Geneva shoreline | Credit: Kevin J. Miyazaki/Redux

Lake Geneva, Wisconsin—50 miles from Milwaukee

Just 20 minutes from the Illinois border, Lake Geneva's resorts, 19th-century mansions and boutique-filled downtown all contribute to its reputation as an idyllic Midwest lake escape. Geneva Lake is the state's second-largest spring-fed lake and the star of the show. Excursions on Lake Geneva Cruise Line offer a glimpse of the stately Victorian homes ringing its shores. But if you're more of a landlubber, soak up the experience from the water's edge with a hike on part or all of the 21-mile Lake Geneva Shore Path. Or lounge the day away on Riviera Beach, near downtown. Now that you've worked up an appetite, the area offers a vast selection of farm-to-table and down-home eats. Simple focuses on local artisan food producers, while tried-and-true Next Door Pub serves some of the best 'za around.

Lambeau Field Lambeau Field | Credit: Evan Siegle

Green Bay, Wisconsin—120 miles from Milwaukee

Although Green Bay is primarily known for its beloved Green Bay Packers (and you can, and should, take a Lambeau Field Stadium Tour), there's a whole lot more to this waterside town. Next to the Packers' stadium, the Titletown entertainment district lets visitors play year-round, with restaurants, shopping, a weekly night market and seasonal sledding and ice-skating. Away from the action, explore the grounds of Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary, a wooded, 535-acre haven for rehabbed animals like owls and foxes. Down the road, eat cotton candy and ride the mini train at Bay Beach Amusement Park. Or roam 47 glorious acres with 85,000-plus plants from Wisconsin and beyond at Green Bay Botanical Garden.

Wisconsin Devil's Lake State Park | Credit: Kevin J. Miyazaki/Redux

Baraboo, Wisconsin—120 miles from Milwaukee

Chicago river Credit: Bob Stefko

Chicago—95 miles from Milwaukee

galena book and paper Credit: Courtesy of Galena Country Tourism

Galena, Illinois—170 miles from Milwaukee

Granite Peak Ski Area at Rib Mountain State Park Credit: Courtesy of Granite Peak

Wausau, Wisconsin—190 miles from Milwaukee

In the heart of Wisconsin, Wausau's popularity has steadily increased over last few years, especially among the adventure and arts set. It's home to Rib Mountain State Park, dotted with striking rock formations that are billions of years old. About five miles north is Granite Peak, a favorite resort among Wisconsinites, featuring 60 trails across 200 skiable acres. If you'd prefer to stay indoors, head to Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum, where wildlife and nature are rendered as exquisite sculptures and vivid oil paintings. Downtown, a robust events calendar draws crowds for festivals and markets year-round. At Wausau's 300 Block, a canopy of vibrant umbrellas hangs overhead (the display makes for a whimsical photo backdrop if your socials need a little pep!).

Fenelon Place Elevator Dubuque Iowa Fenelon Place Elevator | Credit: Ackerman + Gruber

Dubuque, Iowa—175 miles from Milwaukee

St. Charles Riverboat Cruises Credit: Courtesy of St. Charles Convention and Visitors Bureau

St. Charles, Illinois—110 miles from Milwaukee