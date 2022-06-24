Milwaukee Has Incredible Food Halls—Here Are Our Favorite Ones to Try
You already know Wisconsin's Brew City has a vibrant beer scene—but if you haven't visited lately, you'll quickly discover its forward-thinking food halls warrant raising a glass to, too. In these culinary wonderlands, many quick-service restaurants reside under one roof. Some are takeaway versions of their sit-down counterparts elsewhere in town while others sling farm-to-table delicacies from local purveyors. In this latest wave of food halls, many also dedicate space to specialty retail and community events. Here are seven Milwaukee food halls where creativity and collaboration meet.
Milwaukee Public Market
Open since 2005 in the Historic Third Ward neighborhood, the city's OG food hall is a love letter to Milwaukee cuisine. Milwaukee Public Market is housed in a building that looks and feels like it's been operating for a century, and with 18 vendors, it's easy to please both the vegans and omnivores in your troop. You'll find culinary classes and shops here too. Check out Oro Di Oliva for olive oil and vinegars, and visit a scaled-down version of The Spice House, Milwaukee's famous headquarters for chili powder, ginger and thyme.
Crossroads Collective
On Farwell Avenue, there's no chance of missing the bright red Crossroads Collective sign wrapped around a Milwaukee brick building. With nine eateries in total, this food hall is a hip slice of the varied cuisine found the city. Think: Bucatini from Egg & Flour Pasta Bar; beer-braised pork belly from Dia Bom; vegan chocolate ice cream from Scratch; and cocktails from The Pharmacy, an homage to the building's previous incarnation as an old-fashioned drugstore.
Sherman Phoenix
Once a fire-damaged bank, Sherman Phoenix on Fond du Lac Avenue now serves as an entrepreneurial hub featuring more than 25 black-owned small businesses, with space for community events. Here, you can peruse wares crafted by local makers, power down with a massage and fill up on saucy buffalo wings, artisan popcorn and spring rolls made with fresh, home-grown ingredients—all in one convenient location.
Mequon Public Market
A little more than 20 minutes from the heart of the city, Mequon Public Market's outdoor fireplace and patio are a chic backdrop for food that's ready for its close-up. Here, you'll find diverse global dishes like deconstructed sushi bowls from Aloha Poke and gyros from Santorini Grill. You can find mouthwatering pizza, doughnuts and ice cream here too, along with a flower market and live music.
3rd St. Market Hall
Think of 3rd St. Market Hall as an all-in-one destination for food and fun. Golf the day away (virtually) at Topgolf Swing Suite, play video games in the lounge and challenge your crew to classic party games like shuffleboard and cornhole. Get out your phones for the trendy Photoverse Selfie Museum presented by the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design. Vendors like Dairyland Frozen Custard and Hamburgers, Kawa Sushi and Hot Dish Pantry keep you fueled.
North Avenue Market
This summer, North Avenue will welcome a new and much buzzed-about food hall: North Avenue Market. The family-owned hall will have bells and whistles like a drive-through window, indoor/outdoor fireplace, studio and retail spaces, and seating for up to 150. While vendors are still being assembled, the food hall will include cuisine, craft cocktails and "Dessert Alley," a single counter filled with a sampling of sweet treats from local vendors.
Flour and Feed Marketplace
Flour and Feed Marketplace, the sister location of Crossroads Collective, will soon be located on Kinnickinnic Avenue in the Bay View neighborhood. The opening date hasn't been set yet (it's been delayed due to the pandemic), but the new market promises a unique streetside dining experience with heated, four-season seating options.