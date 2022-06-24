Milwaukee Has Incredible Food Halls—Here Are Our Favorite Ones to Try

Support local businesses on a tour of the city’s beloved food halls, and get the scoop on a couple of newcomers too.

You already know Wisconsin's Brew City has a vibrant beer scene—but if you haven't visited lately, you'll quickly discover its forward-thinking food halls warrant raising a glass to, too. In these culinary wonderlands, many quick-service restaurants reside under one roof. Some are takeaway versions of their sit-down counterparts elsewhere in town while others sling farm-to-table delicacies from local purveyors. In this latest wave of food halls, many also dedicate space to specialty retail and community events. Here are seven Milwaukee food halls where creativity and collaboration meet.

Milwaukee Public Market

Open since 2005 in the Historic Third Ward neighborhood, the city's OG food hall is a love letter to Milwaukee cuisine. Milwaukee Public Market is housed in a building that looks and feels like it's been operating for a century, and with 18 vendors, it's easy to please both the vegans and omnivores in your troop. You'll find culinary classes and shops here too. Check out Oro Di Oliva for olive oil and vinegars, and visit a scaled-down version of The Spice House, Milwaukee's famous headquarters for chili powder, ginger and thyme.

Credit: Courtesy of Crossroads Collective

Crossroads Collective

On Farwell Avenue, there's no chance of missing the bright red Crossroads Collective sign wrapped around a Milwaukee brick building. With nine eateries in total, this food hall is a hip slice of the varied cuisine found the city. Think: Bucatini from Egg & Flour Pasta Bar; beer-braised pork belly from Dia Bom; vegan chocolate ice cream from Scratch; and cocktails from The Pharmacy, an homage to the building's previous incarnation as an old-fashioned drugstore.

Sherman Phoenix

Once a fire-damaged bank, Sherman Phoenix on Fond du Lac Avenue now serves as an entrepreneurial hub featuring more than 25 black-owned small businesses, with space for community events. Here, you can peruse wares crafted by local makers, power down with a massage and fill up on saucy buffalo wings, artisan popcorn and spring rolls made with fresh, home-grown ingredients—all in one convenient location.

Mequon Public Market

A little more than 20 minutes from the heart of the city, Mequon Public Market's outdoor fireplace and patio are a chic backdrop for food that's ready for its close-up. Here, you'll find diverse global dishes like deconstructed sushi bowls from Aloha Poke and gyros from Santorini Grill. You can find mouthwatering pizza, doughnuts and ice cream here too, along with a flower market and live music.

3rd Street Market Hall in Milwaukee Credit: Courtesy of 3rd Street Market Hall

3rd St. Market Hall

North Avenue Market

This summer, North Avenue will welcome a new and much buzzed-about food hall: North Avenue Market. The family-owned hall will have bells and whistles like a drive-through window, indoor/outdoor fireplace, studio and retail spaces, and seating for up to 150. While vendors are still being assembled, the food hall will include cuisine, craft cocktails and "Dessert Alley," a single counter filled with a sampling of sweet treats from local vendors.

Flour and Feed Marketplace