Explore Milwaukee By River
Milwaukee sits at the confluence of three rivers. Use them as a blueprint to explore two distinct pockets of the city.
Top Things to Do in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Milwaukee celebrates its German heritage (brews and brats, anyone?) while also making the most of its Lake Michigan location with beaches, boat tours, sailing and waterfront museums. Check out our picks for what to do, where to eat and where to stay in Milwaukee.
36 Hours in Milwaukee
A weekend visit to Brew City should include a brewery tour, but that's just one part of the Milwaukee experience. Explore art, architecture, German food, lakeside parks and maybe a festival on an adventure-packed stay in Milwaukee.
Top Things to Do in Milwaukee with Kids
Weekend getaways to Milwaukee keep kids busy and feed their imaginations with family-friendly museums, a zoo, science center and food attractions.
Top 10 Things to Do on a Budget in Milwaukee
With free brewery tours, stunning arts venues and tasty cheap eats, Milwaukee provides plenty of inexpensive ways to fill a Midwest weekend getaway.
Top 10 Things to Do for Active Travelers in Milwaukee
With Lake Michigan as a backdrop, it’s no surprise that a Midwest weekend getaway to Milwaukee revolves around the scenic lakefront, whether on the water or along the shore.