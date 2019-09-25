Top Things to Do in Madison, Wisconsin
This university-anchored city gets an extra dose of sophistication from its role as state capital. Lakes and a famous market encourage outdoor fun. Check out our picks for what to do, where to eat and where to stay in Madison.
36 Hours in Madison, Wisconsin
Madison—university town, lakeside city, foodie haven, state capital—exudes both sophistication and a small-town feel. Here's our guide to exploring this artsy, music-loving and sporty spot on a weekend getaway.
Top 10 Things for Active Travelers to Do in Madison, Wisconsin
With miles of bike trails, a spacious arboretum and sparkling downtown lakes, Madison is regularly recognized as a great place for those who enjoy being active.
Top Things to Do with Kids in Madison
Madison—the capital of Wisconsin and the home of the University of Wisconsin Badgers—is often billed as an active, athletic town. But it's also a great place to bring your family. Whether you've got preschoolers, tweens or teens in tow, there's plenty to see and do including trails, zoos and boating.
Top 10 Things to Do on a Budget in Madison
Madison offers a wealth of free or low-cost entertainment options to keep you entertained, including the Olbrich Botanical Gardens, the State Capitol, and the University of Wisconsin Arboretum.
10 Great Things To Do In Madison This Fall
It’s not just the crisp air or the hum of students back on campus. This fall, Madison, Wisconsin shines as favorite events return from a pandemic hiatus.