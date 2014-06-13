Kohler Trip Guide
This tidy village of 2,000 is a quiet place to relax, enjoy exceptional meals, golf or enjoy a plush spa treatment, 56 miles north of Milwaukee.
The town of Kohler was created by the Kohler Company in 1912 as a planned community and remains focused on businesses and attractions owned by Kohler, including The American Club, the Midwest's only AAA Five-Diamond resort hotel.
What to do
Golf You'll find four Pete Dye courses at Blackwolf Run in the Village of Kohler (blackwolfrun.com) and nearby Whistling Straits (whistlingstraits.com).
Kohler Design Center A three-level showroom highlights upscale, cutting-edge plumbing fixtures. kohlerdesigncenter.com
Kohler Factory Take a free, three-hour tour on weekday mornings. us.kohler.com/
The Shops at Woodlake Browse home furnishings, accessories and clothing boutiques, and restaurants. shopsatwoodlake.com
The John Michael Kohler Arts Center Check the website for current exhibits, performances and other events. In Sheboygan. jmkac.org
Where to eat
Field to Fork Try the Frontier bison burger; then pick up preserves, cheeses and more in the adjoining store. In Sheboygan. fieldtoforkcafe.com
The Wisconsin Room One of several dining options at Kohler, this one serves Midwest dishes such as locally raised beef and Lake Superior walleye. destinationkohler.com
Where to stay
The American Club Resort This AAA Five-Diamond resort hotel has luxe rooms, a spa and several restaurants. americanclub.com
The Inn on Woodlake The recently renovated, serene and stylish lodging overlooks a spring-fed lake. innonwoodlake.com