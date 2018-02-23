Top Things to Do in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Titletown, USA, sure loves its Packers. And you'll want to visit Lambeau Field and the Titletown entertainment district. But you'll find plenty of other things to explore as well, including the National Railroad Museum, Green Bay Botanical Garden and Heritage Hill State Historical Park.

Do

The Automobile Gallery

Browse 80-plus vehicles in a stylishly renovated building that was once a Cadillac dealership.

Bay Beach Amusement Park

Opened in 1892, the park lets visitors take a spin on 22 classic rides. Most cost just 25 to 50 cents apiece.

Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary

This wooded 600-acre sanctuary opened in 1936 as a waterfowl rehab site. Today more than 4,500 injured, orphaned and sick animals are brought here to be rehabbed and, hopefully, released back into the wild. Explore the scenic grounds, ringed with 6 miles of trails; at the Nature Education Center, check out the sanctuary's critters—wolves, bobcats, otters, flying squirrels, owls and more—and educational displays.

Children's Museum of Green Bay

Local lore (yes, including the Packers) teach important lessons of science and art to kids. gbchildrensmuseum.org

Fox River State Trail

Stretching from downtown Green Bay to 25 miles south, the trail is open to walkers, cyclists, in-line skaters and horseback riders.

Green Bay Botanical Garden’s Gertrude B. Nielsen Children’s Garden Green Bay Botanical Garden | Credit: Michael Lescihsin

Green Bay Botanical Garden

Stroll through 47 acres of landscaped beauty in the midst of a busy commercial zone. Paths curve past themed gardens: rose, color, perennial, English cottage and a Wisconsin woodland garden. The brightly colored Children's Garden features a tower overlooking a kids' maze, a sensory garden and a small shed and garden tagged as Mr. McGregor's.

Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame

No team has a richer history than the Pack, and it all plays out in vivid fashion in this 15,000-square-foot museum filled with cutting-edge displays. See the Lombardi Trophies from Super Bowls (named after a Packers coach, of course). Sit in replica stands to watch a film of the famous Ice Bowl. And walk through a replica of legendary coach Vince Lombardi's office.

Heritage Hill Historical Park Green Bay Wisconsin Heritage Hill State Historical Park | Credit: Courtesy of greenbay.com

Heritage Hill State Historical Park

French explorers and Jesuit priests came to Green Bay in the 1600s, making this area of Wisconsin one of the first to be settled. Visitors to the 24 buildings of this interpretive park get a glimpse of what life was like back in the early settlers' days, as well as in later eras.

Lambeau Field Stadium Tours

On almost every day but game days, you can follow a well-informed tour guide around the sprawling atrium. Guides pack in tidbits like the fact that the Packers pay cash to people who shovel snow out of the stands before games because they found out everyone was saving their Packers paychecks as souvenirs.

The National Railroad Museum calls northern Wisconsin home. National Railroad Museum

The National Railroad Museum

At one of the largest rail museums in America, you'll find decorative train drumheads, a massive Big Boy steam locomotive, a fire tower and the train Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower used in Europe during World War II. Learn about Pullman Porters at an interactive exhibit, and don't skip the excellent film. All aboard the vintage train for a 25-minute ride.

NEW Zoo and Adventure Park

Lions, giraffes, moose and more thrive in a wooded setting.

Packers Heritage Trail Tour

Walk, bike or drive around town to key points in Packers history, including an early home field that hosted a roster full of NFL Hall of Famers.

Titletown

A 45-acre, $130 million entertainment district next to Lambeau Field adds more ways to play, including a central plaza with a bistro, public football field, playground and a green roof that becomes a tubing hill in winter.

Eat and Drink

1919 Kitchen and Tap

Stop into this restaurant in the Lambeau Field atrium (right across from the Packers Hall of Fame) any day of the week for sandwiches or flatbreads. The name refers to the year Curly Lambeau founded the team.

A'Bravo Bistro

The bistro specializes in what they call sophisticated comfort food—salmon cakes, blackened shrimp tacos, chicken Parmesan.

Cheese Cake Heaven

Try huge sandwiches, thick soups and, of course, melt-in-your-mouth cheesecake. Of the nearly 100 flavors, our favorites include turtle, strawberry shortcake, peach praline and poppy seed almond.

Chefusion

The special-occasion restaurant plates creative offerings such as lobster quiche, salmon toro and pork belly bowl, and deconstructed cake trio.

Julie's Cafe

Prepare for a no-nonsense breakfast platter (served all day) at any of the three area locations.

Plae Bistro

Brats may still be Cheeseheads' staple food, but Plae Bistro proves a Green Bay game weekend doesn't have to be old-school. This sleek eatery serves up dishes like pecan-encrusted scallops and chicken breast stuffed with apples, Brie and cherry sauce.

Republic Chophouse

In a cozy, dark steak house, linger over indulgent meals and desserts such as four-layer red velvet cake.

Stay

Lodge Kohler

In Titletown, the 144-room hotel offers some of the hydrotherapy spa amenities and other luxuries made famous by Kohler's resort an hour down the road. About half of the rooms face Lambeau, and terrace suites include patios for tailgating (with the sanctuary of a heated hotel room at your back).

St. Brendan's Inn bar. Green Bay, Wisconsin St. Brendan's

St. Brendan's Inn

Downstairs, you'll find a restaurant and Irish pub. Decompress in your spacious room, many of which include a walk-in, rainfall shower.