The editors of MidwestLiving.com

On a peninsula jutting into Lake Michigan, this one county contains 300 miles of shoreline and 10 waterfront towns. You’ll find wineries, orchards, boutiques, art galleries, lighthouses and hiking trails. Check out our picks for what to do, where to eat and where to stay in Door County.

Top Things to Do in Door County, Wisconsin

Do

Cana Island See the remains of the freighter M.J. Barteleme, which ran aground in 1928, and scale the 97 steps of the Cana Island Lighthouse on this small island outside Baileys Harbor. dcmm.org

Cana Island Lighthouse Cana Island Lighthouse

Cave Point County Park In Whitefish Dunes State Park along Lake Michigan, beech forests, wetlands and shoreline studded with caves and limestone cliffs show off Door County's wilder side. doorcounty.com

Cave Point County Park, Door County, Wisconsin Cave Point County Park | Credit: Kevin J. Miyazaki/Redux

Door County Adventure Rafting Explore shipwrecks, lighthouses, islands, caves and more on narrated high-speed boat tours that depart from different points around the county. doorcountyadventurerafting.com

Door County Maritime Museum In Sturgeon Bay, tour the restored tugboat John Purves, explore the Shipwrecks of Door County exhibit, and learn about ship captains and shipbuilders. dcmm.org

Door County Plein Air Festival Each July in a Fish Creek park, master artists render paintings at the largest event of its kind in the Midwest. Bid on favorites at an auction. doorcountypleinair.com

Door County Trolley Tours Guests take scenic tours by day or by night, and hear creepy tales of ghostly sunken ships and murder at stops in a cemetery and at haunted lighthouses. doorcountytrolley.com

Door County Wine Trail The eight wineries promise incredible scenery and expertly crafted vintages. doorcountywinetrail.com

FYR Ball Festival Sunrise yoga and a day of family entertainment end with a bonfire and fireworks over Eagle Harbor, recalling the tradition of early Norwegians celebrating Midsummer's Eve (June 19, 2021). fairsandfestivals.net

Galleries Some favorites: Woodwalk Gallery, for works by 70-plus artists, in Egg Harbor; Edgewood Orchard Galleries in a fruit-barn-turned-gallery in Fish Creek; and TR Pottery, a working studio-gallery in Fish Creek.

Hands On Art Studio In Fish Creek, would-be artists choose from projects like metalwork and fused glass. handsonartstudio.com

Hatch Distilling Company The small-batch distillery in Egg Harbor crafts spirits with local organic grains and honey. Sample craft cocktails in a space overlooking the production room. hatchdistilling.com

Lautenbach's Orchard Country Fruits grown on the 100 acres produce jams, wines and ciders. Try wine and cider flights at the outdoor picnic areas. orchardcountry.com

Midsummer's Music Festival Mid-June to mid-July, professional musicians perform chamber music in a variety of venues. midsummersmusic.com

Newport State Park Northeast of Ellison Bay near the peninsula's tip, Newport appeals to outdoorsy types, with secluded camping, hiking, biking and kayaking. dnr.wi.gov

Northern Sky Theater Enjoy original musical comedies at the new indoor theater, or outdoors in the summer in an open-air amphitheater at Peninsula State Park. northernskytheater.com

Peninsula Players Theatre Catch a Broadway production in a wooded setting along the shore. During intermission, watch the sun set over Green Bay by a bonfire. peninsulaplayers.com

Peninsula State Park Miles of hiking and biking trails in the 3,776-acre park near Fish Creek include Sunset Trail, a 9.6-mile park overview. wiparks.net

Popelka Trenchard Glass Many days, visitors can watch the husband-and-wife team blowing the glassworks sold here in Sturgeon Bay. popelkaglass.com

Popelka Trenchard Glass Popelka Trenchard Glass

Potawatomi State Park Ten minutes outside Sturgeon Bay, trails lead to views across Sturgeon and Green bays. Rent canoes and kayaks to paddle Green Bay. dnr.wi.gov

Segway the Door Tours Get a great overview of the area, rolling past drawbridges, shipyards and Victorian mansions in Sturgeon Bay. glidenew.com

Washington Island A ferry crosses waters dubbed Death's Door from the tip of the mainland to the 35-square-mile island, where visitors enjoy beaches, museums, farms and golfing. From Washington Island, a passengers-only ferry runs to Rock Island State Park, home to Pottawatomie Lighthouse. washingtonisland.com

Eat

Barringer's Steaks and seafood star at this historic Fish Creek fine-dining spot, where fireplaces inside and outside warm cool nights. barringersdoorcounty.com

Bluefront Cafe An emphasis on healthy local foods creates an ideal stop for burgers, soups and sandwiches in Sturgeon Bay. thebluefrontcafe.com

The Cookery Fresh foods expertly prepared—especially the creamy whitefish chowder—make this Fish Creek spot a perennial pick. cookeryfishcreek.com

Door Artisan Cheese Company A cheese store, market, seasonal restaurant and on-site cheese factory offer one-stop shopping for cheese-lovers in Egg Harbor. doorartisancheese.com

Door County Coffee and Tea In Carlsville, the coffee roaster has a window onto the roasting process. doorcountycoffee.com

The Fireside Restaurant This family-owned eatery and pub in Egg Harbor features traditional supper club favorites along with Cajun-inspired cuisine. thefiresiderestaurant.com

Grasse's Grill The chef-owner's farming roots show in the focus on local ingredients at this breakfast and lunch spot in Sister Bay. grassesgrill.com

Harbor Fish Market and Grille The whole family—even the dog—is welcome at this upscale lakeside restaurant with fantastic lobster bisque. harborfishmarket-grille.com

Pelletier's A fish boil every 30 minutes from 5 p.m. to close gives guests at the Fish Creek restaurant lots of chances to watch the action. doorcountyfishboil.com

Fish boil at Pelletier's Pelletier's

Scaturo's Baking Company and Cafe In Sturgeon Bay, come here for an all-you-can-eat fish boil and a slice of cherry pie. scaturos.com

Sweetie Pies Each dessert at the Fish Creek bakery is handcrafted and packed with fresh ingredients; try the apple-cherry pie. sweetiepiesdoorcounty.com

101786185_w Sweetie Pies

Top Deck Restaurant and Bar Savor lakeside dining at Gordon Lodge, 6 miles northeast of Baileys Harbor. A standout: Pasta Paesano, with chicken, sausage, prosciutto and orecchiette pasta. gordonlodge.com

Trixie's Locally sourced ingredients flavor dishes, such as whitefish ceviche, fried pork wontons or a grain bowl, in a small wood building in Ephraim. trixiesfoodandwine.com

The White Gull Inn In Fish Creek, this New England-style bed-and-breakfast holds one of the best fish boils—part dinner, part theater, all tradition. whitegullinn.com

Wild Tomato Wood-Fired Pizza and Grille Watch cooks in Fish Creek toss the crust for delicious pizzas topped with local ingredients, including Wisconsin cheese curds. wildtomatopizza.com

Stay

Blacksmith Inn on the Shore Whirlpool baths, fireplaces and balconies enhance a shoreside stay in Baileys Harbor. Bikes, kayaks and stand-up paddleboards encourage exploration. theblacksmithinn.com

Bridgeport Waterfront Resort Seagulls and ship horns provide the soundtrack at this family-friendly resort in Sturgeon Bay. bridgeportresort.net

Eagle Harbor Inn Relax at an indoor pool or play croquet or bocce ball on the 5-acre grounds at this 1937 Ephraim B&B. eagleharborinn.com

Glidden Lodge Beach Resort Near Whitefish Dunes State Park, condos have fireplaces and whirlpool tubs. All units face the water. gliddenlodge.com

Inn at Cedar Crossing This 1884 nine-room inn and restaurant in Sturgeon Bay serves huge breakfasts with homemade breads. innatcedarcrossing.com

Whistling Swan In 1907, teams of horses pulled this lovely inn across frozen Green Bay to Fish Creek. whistlingswan.com