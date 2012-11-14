Cedarburg Trip Guide

By The editors of MidwestLiving.com

Visitors to Cedarburg, Wisconsin, will enjoy both history and shopping in this lovely town teeming with carefully preserved limestone buildings. Check out our picks for what to do, where to eat and where to stay in Cedarburg.

Pretty as a postcard and filled with specialty shops, Cedarburg makes a great weekend destination. This town of 11,400 along Cedar Creek continues to thrive more than 170 years after German and Irish immigrants began arriving in this area. Whether you come for shopping or history-or both-you'll find plenty to fill a weekend.

The town has a wealth of boutique shops, most strung along its main thoroughfare, Washington Avenue, with another 25 or so in Cedar Creek Settlement, a restored 1864 woolen mill right off of Washington. Visit the state's museum of quilting and fiber arts, walk through Wisconsin's last remaining covered bridge and blow your own glass.

Cedarburg swells with visitors when it holds one of its popular annual festivals, such as June's Strawberry Festival or Festive Friday Eves between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Limestone buildings create a scenic backdrop in Cedarburg. Limestone buildings like the Cedarburg Grist Mill create a scenic backdrop. Photo courtesy of Edmunds Studios.

What to do

Cedar Creek Winery Free wine tastings highlight the vineyard's Cabernet Sauvignon and Chardonnay. cedarcreekwinery.com

Cedarburg Cultural Center Look for exhibits, performances, tours and yoga classes. cedarburgculturalcenter.org

Downtown Dough A haven for bakers, with 2,000 cookie cutters. downtowndough.com

Interurban Trail The 30-mile paved trail just off Washington Avenue takes cyclists past meadows and pastures. Follow the Belgium Loop, just off the trail, to Harrington Beach State Park. interurbantrail.us

Lillies The sustainable, fair-trade shop sells handmade clothing and jewelry from Nepal and Peru. lilliesgoods.com

Rivoli Theater The Art Deco building has returned to service as a movie house, thanks to the community's support. rivoliofcedarburg.com

Weeds Gift Shop Home and garden goods, plus seasonal finds, await in this ecofriendly and upcycled shop. lilliesweeds.com

Wisconsin Museum of Quilts and Fiber Arts The museum, in an 1850s refurbished barn, showcases an impressive permanent collection and lively traveling exhibits. Admission charged. wiquiltmuseum.com

Ye Olde Schoolhouse This too-cute quilting store tucks into an 1887 schoolhouse off Cedarburg's main drag. Ye Olde Schoolhouse on Facebook

Where to eat

Amy's Candy Kitchen Amy's specializes in candy apples done right. They're pricey (from $11.99) but big enough to share. amysgourmetapples.com

Anvil Pub and Grille Tucked into a former blacksmith shop, the eatery offers burgers, steaks and bread with a daily specialty butter. Anvil Pub and Grille on Facebook

Anvil Pub and Grille. Anvil Pub and Grille.

Cream 'n Crepe Cafe Don't try to resist the delicious dessert crepes stuffed with ice cream, mousse and berries; you'll also find soups and sandwiches. Located in Cedar Creek Settlement. creamandcrepecafe.com

The Farmstead Bar and Grill Locals line up for the steak and signature sides, which include sugar snap peas and garlic mashed potatoes. farmsteadwi.com

Fiddleheads Coffee Roasters The same freshness pervading the coffee drinks extends to the baked goods. fiddleheadscoffee.com

Java House Warm up with a cup at this friendly coffeehouse, which uses freshly roasted beans and serves specialty drinks. JavaHouseCedarburg.com

Stilt House Enjoy Gouda-topped burgers and grilled hearts of romaine at a house on actual stilts. stilthousegastrobar.com

Where to stay

The Stagecoach Inn Bed and Breakfast Built in 1853, this B&B maintains a homey feel with friendly innkeepers. Not staying here? Soak in its history in the on-site pub and candy shop. stagecoach-inn-wi.com

Washington House Inn The city's most iconic lodging, the 1886 inn features modern amenities, such as whirlpool baths, and holds a complimentary wine-and-cheese social hour. washingtonhouseinn.com

Washington House Inn. Washington House Inn.