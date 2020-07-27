Best Wisconsin Road Trips
Wisconsin road trips almost inevitably lead to the water—Lake Michigan, Lake Superior, the Mississippi River or one of the many lakes that dot the state. Get ready for adventure in destinations such as Door County, Lake Geneva, the Wisconsin Dells and Bayfield.
Door County
On a peninsula jutting into Lake Michigan, this one county contains 300 miles of shoreline and 10 waterfront towns. You'll find wineries, orchards, boutiques, art galleries, lighthouses and hiking trails. Spend your days exploring towns like Egg Harbor and Fish Creek; or head to places like Cave Point County Park (shown), where beech forests, wetlands and shoreline studded with caves and limestone cliffs show off Door County's wilder side.
Lake Geneva
The famously clear Geneva Lake, ringed by resorts, vacation homes and 19th-century mansions, is anchored by the town of Lake Geneva on its east end, with Fontana on the west. Stroll the lakeshore path, seek fun on the water, or head into town for restaurants, shops and more. Let yourself be pampered at Grand Geneva Resort and Spa northeast of Lake Geneva or The Abbey Resort at the Fontana end of the lake.
Wisconsin Dells
It's all about getting on the water in the Dells. Boat tours introduce today's visitors to the sandstone cliffs that first drew tourists to this region, and water parks thrill them with wave pools and towering slides. Nearby, Devil's Lake State Park offers 29 miles of hiking paths and 6 miles of off-road bike trails, plus beaches, boat rentals and camping.
Great River Road
Wisconsin's 250-mile stretch of the Great River Road leads to small Mississippi River towns with hiking, fishing, birding, shopping and dining with a view. In Alma, for instance, head to Buena Vista Park for great views of the Mississippi, and sample the tangy sauces and smoky flavors of Memphis-style barbecue at Pier 4 cafe and Smokehouse. Watch for eagles soaring along the bluffs (and if you like, take the bridge across the river to Wabasha, Minnesota, where you can learn more about the majestic birds at the National Eagle Center).
Read more about a trip along the Great River Road in Wisconsin.
Bayfield and the Apostle Islands
At the edge of the Lake Superior, the small harbor town of Bayfield forms a gateway to the Northern wilderness of the Apostle Islands. The nearly 70,000-acre Apostle Islands National Lakeshore covers 12 miles of cave-studded shoreline along a peninsula jutting into the lake and also includes 21 of the 22 Apostle islands. Boat and kayak tours help you explore the national lakeshore; and Madeline Island, the only Apostle not part of the lakeshore, is just a 25-minute ferry ride from Bayfield. On Madeline Island, explore Big Bay State Park and grab a drink at Tom's Burned Down Cafe.
Read more about planning a trip to Bayfield and the Apostle Islands.
Hayward Area
In northwest Wisconsin, days bring hiking in the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest and paddling the Namekagon River; nights bring campfires, cozy cabins and starry skies. Most visitors come to boat, fish and relax by the lakes, but there's also golf, Scheer's Lumberjack Village and the Fresh Water Fishing Hall of Fame.
Cedarburg
Boutique shopping, charming inns and historic buildings, such as the Cedarburg Grist Mill, await in this town just 22 miles north of Milwaukee. Try wine tastings at Cedar Creek Winery, or visit The Stilt House—a house on actual stilts—for Gouda-topped burgers. Settle in for the night at Washington House Inn, a Cream City brick building that dates to 1886. The 34 guest rooms feature exposed-stone walls, luxe beds and fireplaces.
Elkhart Lake
Most people come to Elkhart Lake (80 minutes north of Milwaukee) for weekends of swimming, boating and water-skiing on the 292-acre lake. But a world-renowned racetrack draws visitors too: the 4-mile Road America course, a favorite of amateur racers (and amateur racing fans). Kettle Moraine State Forest, meanwhile, offers hundreds of miles of trails for biking, hiking and running. Families appreciate kid-friendly events at The Osthoff Resort; adults enjoy treatments at Aspira Spa.
Minocqua
Some 2,300 lakes surround this vacation hub in north-central Wisconsin. You might spend most of your time lounging by (or in) the water, but it's also fun to catch a show of the Min-Aqua Bats, who perform water-ski shows three nights a week. Nearby, you can watch speed carving and axe throwing at the Fred Scheer's Lumberjack Shows. Plus, Minocqua is home to nearly 100 shops, antiques stores and restaurants.
Kohler
This tidy village of 2,000 is a quiet place to relax, savor exceptional meals, play golf or try a plush spa treatment, 56 miles north of Milwaukee. The town of Kohler was created by the Kohler Company in 1912 as a planned community and remains focused on businesses and attractions owned by Kohler, including The American Club, the Midwest's only AAA Five-Diamond resort hotel. Factory tours and a stop at the Kohler Design Center give visitors insight into the history and purpose of the town, but many guests come just to enjoy the deluxe lodging and its amenities.
