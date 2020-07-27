Best Wisconsin Road Trips

Wisconsin's 250-mile stretch of the Great River Road leads to small Mississippi River towns with hiking, fishing, birding, shopping and dining with a view. In Alma, for instance, head to Buena Vista Park for great views of the Mississippi, and sample the tangy sauces and smoky flavors of Memphis-style barbecue at Pier 4 cafe and Smokehouse. Watch for eagles soaring along the bluffs (and if you like, take the bridge across the river to Wabasha, Minnesota, where you can learn more about the majestic birds at the National Eagle Center).

