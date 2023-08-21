7 of the Best Fall Hikes in Wisconsin

In a state where autumn is dubbed "Colorama," expect the season to come alive on trails and throughout state parks. Here are some of our favorite fall hikes.

Trees like sugar maples and red oaks cloak Wisconsin in vibrant shades of red, orange and yellow each fall. To appreciate the Badger State in all its autumn glory, take to the trails as you explore these seven areas of the state.

Peninsula State Park Door County in fall Credit: Courtesy of Mike Tittel/Destination Door County

Door County: Peninsula State Park

Fish Creek's Peninsula State Park is a Wisconsin favorite all year, but we have a special affinity for it in autumn. Twenty miles of hiking trails wind through fiery sugar maples and yellow birches—plus hikers get unbeatable views of Green Bay. For a panorama of the foliage, don't miss Eagle Tower, where you can climb 100 steps to the top or take a fully accessible canopy walk that snakes above the tree line.

Lake Geneva Shorepath in Fall Credit: Courtesy of Visit Lake Geneva

Lake Geneva: Lake Geneva Shore Path

The Lake Geneva Shore Path rings Geneva Lake for almost 26 miles, passing through the manicured grounds of the lake's storied estates, many dating to the 19th century. Walkers and hikers tend to tackle the path in sections, getting on and off at public access points in Lake Geneva, Fontana, Williams Bay and Big Foot Beach State Park. If you're looking for a good workout, the south side of the path is a little more challenging than the north; if you're pushing a stroller or have mobility concerns, take the paved trail on either side of downtown Lake Geneva. Whatever route you choose, you'll have the area's best seat in the house for leaf-peeping.

Fall Minocqua Wisconsin Credit: J. Dins Photography/Getty Images

Minocqua to Tomahawk: Bearskin State Trail

The 21-mile Bearskin State Trail between Minocqua and Tomahawk is a northern Wisconsin treasure. Located along a former railroad corridor, the trail (celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2023) follows Bearskin Creek and crosses 16 railroad trestles as it runs through oaks, maples and pines. Neighboring streams and wetlands create picturesque backdrops for fall photo ops.

Devil's Lake State Park Wisconsin Fall Credit: Wildnerpix/Getty Images

Baraboo: Devil's Lake State Park

During fall, Wisconsin's most popular state park, Devil's Lake, blazes with color. Generally, the north shore of the park changes color first, with the east and west bluffs following shortly thereafter. The park contains 29 miles of trails suitable for a variety of skill levels; you can climb 500 feet along the 1.7-mile East Bluff Trail for kaleidoscopic bluff and lake views, or keep things closer to earth with the tree-lined, 2.4-mile Steinke Basin Trail.

Seven Bridges Trail, Milwaukee Credit: Courtesy of Visit Milwaukee

Milwaukee: Seven Bridges Trail

In the heart of Milwaukee, Seven Bridges Trail in Grant Park runs for just two miles—a low-key yet scenic hike. Trees arch over the historic covered bridge at the trailhead; follow stone steps and small bridges as you make your way to Lake Michigan for a sweeping vista.

Wausau, Wisconsin from the summit of Granite Peak during Autumn Credit: Michael Tatman/Getty Images

Wausau: Rib Mountain State Park

One of the highest points in Wisconsin (peaking at 1,924 feet above sea level), Rib Mountain State Park in Wausau also offers some of the best autumnal scenery. Paper birches and red oaks line the park's 13 miles of hiking trails. If treetops are calling your name, take a fall color chairlift ride to Granite Peak.

Interstate State Park Wisconsin Interstate State Park | Credit: Courtesy of Wisconsin DNR

St. Croix Falls: Interstate Park

In the western region of the state, Interstate Park—Wisconsin's oldest state park—surrounds both sides of the St. Croix National Scenic Riverway (and continues into Minnesota). Trails like The Pothole, River Bluff and Summit Rock lead through the changing colors of the forest to beautiful views of the Dalles of the St. Croix, a steep-sided gorge sculpted by melted water from the Ice Age. Visit the Ice Age Interpretive Center and walk the Skyline Nature Trail to learn about Wisconsin's glacial history.

Waterfall at Willow River State Park in Hudson Wisconsin in fall Willow River State Park | Credit: Melissa Kopka/Getty Images

