7 of the Best Fall Hikes in Wisconsin
Trees like sugar maples and red oaks cloak Wisconsin in vibrant shades of red, orange and yellow each fall. To appreciate the Badger State in all its autumn glory, take to the trails as you explore these seven areas of the state.
Door County: Peninsula State Park
Fish Creek's Peninsula State Park is a Wisconsin favorite all year, but we have a special affinity for it in autumn. Twenty miles of hiking trails wind through fiery sugar maples and yellow birches—plus hikers get unbeatable views of Green Bay. For a panorama of the foliage, don't miss Eagle Tower, where you can climb 100 steps to the top or take a fully accessible canopy walk that snakes above the tree line.
Lake Geneva: Lake Geneva Shore Path
The Lake Geneva Shore Path rings Geneva Lake for almost 26 miles, passing through the manicured grounds of the lake's storied estates, many dating to the 19th century. Walkers and hikers tend to tackle the path in sections, getting on and off at public access points in Lake Geneva, Fontana, Williams Bay and Big Foot Beach State Park. If you're looking for a good workout, the south side of the path is a little more challenging than the north; if you're pushing a stroller or have mobility concerns, take the paved trail on either side of downtown Lake Geneva. Whatever route you choose, you'll have the area's best seat in the house for leaf-peeping.
Minocqua to Tomahawk: Bearskin State Trail
The 21-mile Bearskin State Trail between Minocqua and Tomahawk is a northern Wisconsin treasure. Located along a former railroad corridor, the trail (celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2023) follows Bearskin Creek and crosses 16 railroad trestles as it runs through oaks, maples and pines. Neighboring streams and wetlands create picturesque backdrops for fall photo ops.
Baraboo: Devil's Lake State Park
During fall, Wisconsin's most popular state park, Devil's Lake, blazes with color. Generally, the north shore of the park changes color first, with the east and west bluffs following shortly thereafter. The park contains 29 miles of trails suitable for a variety of skill levels; you can climb 500 feet along the 1.7-mile East Bluff Trail for kaleidoscopic bluff and lake views, or keep things closer to earth with the tree-lined, 2.4-mile Steinke Basin Trail.
Milwaukee: Seven Bridges Trail
In the heart of Milwaukee, Seven Bridges Trail in Grant Park runs for just two miles—a low-key yet scenic hike. Trees arch over the historic covered bridge at the trailhead; follow stone steps and small bridges as you make your way to Lake Michigan for a sweeping vista.
Wausau: Rib Mountain State Park
One of the highest points in Wisconsin (peaking at 1,924 feet above sea level), Rib Mountain State Park in Wausau also offers some of the best autumnal scenery. Paper birches and red oaks line the park's 13 miles of hiking trails. If treetops are calling your name, take a fall color chairlift ride to Granite Peak.
St. Croix Falls: Interstate Park
In the western region of the state, Interstate Park—Wisconsin's oldest state park—surrounds both sides of the St. Croix National Scenic Riverway (and continues into Minnesota). Trails like The Pothole, River Bluff and Summit Rock lead through the changing colors of the forest to beautiful views of the Dalles of the St. Croix, a steep-sided gorge sculpted by melted water from the Ice Age. Visit the Ice Age Interpretive Center and walk the Skyline Nature Trail to learn about Wisconsin's glacial history.
More to Explore
Kettle Moraine State Forest's Northern and Southern Units each offer diverse hiking trails to spots like the 60-foot-high Parnell observation tower (Northern unit). The Ice Age Trail, which stretches through the forest, provides scenic hiking under changing leaves. Thirteen miles of hiking trails at Willow River State Park outside Hudson lead to Willow Falls, wetlands and glacial mounds. The Stephens' Falls Trail at Governor Dodge State Park outside Dodgeville is just a half-mile long but gives access to a scenic outlook near the 20-foot cascade of Stephens' Falls. At Perrot State Park, located at the juncture of the Mississippi and Trempealeau rivers, take the Brady's Bluff East or West trails to lookout points over 500-foot-high bluffs.
