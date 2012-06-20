Top Things to Do Around Bayfield and the Apostle Islands
The gateway to the Apostle Islands offers walking and biking tours, sailing outfitters and great ice cream. Check out our trip guide for what to do, where to eat and where to stay on Bayfield.
At the edge of the largest of the Great Lakes, the small harbor town of Bayfield, Wisconsin, forms a gateway to music, art and the Northern wilderness of the Apostle Islands. About 85 miles east of Duluth, Minnesota, the town draws travelers yearning to kayak to the caves or the islands, to hike through the trees, or to simply enjoy an evening stroll down Bayfield's corridor of culture, Rittenhouse Avenue.
Do
Apostle Islands Cruises A 55-mile narrated cruise goes past highlights of the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore. Other options: island shuttles, private tours and glass-bottom boat tours. apostleisland.com
Apostle Islands National Lakeshore The nearly 70,000-acre preserve covers 12 miles of cave-studded shoreline along a peninsula jutting into Lake Superior and also includes 21 of the 22 Apostle Islands. (About 300 year-round residents inhabit archipelago member Madeline Island, not part of the national lakeshore.) nps.gov
Brownstone Trail Hop on the Brownstone Trail for an easy ride along Lake Superior. bayfieldcounty.org
Bayfield Maritime Museum Nautical artifacts and demonstrations tell the story of life on an inland sea. bayfieldmaritimemuseum.org
Big Top Chautauqua Check the online schedule for concerts and other performances at the 900-seat canvas tent near the Lake Superior shore. bigtop.org
Madeline Island Boats with the Madeline Island Ferry Line deliver visitors to La Pointe, where they can visit artists studios, galleries and off-beat bars (like Tom's Burned Down Cafe). On the east side of the island, Big Bay State Park and nearby Big Bay Town Park offer hiking, swimming and picnic opportunities. madelineisland.com
Orchard tours Pick up a map at the visitors center and drive to 14 orchards, including Bayfield Apple Company (bayfieldapple.com), Hauser's Superior View Farm (superiorviewfarm.com) and Blue Vista Farm (bluevistafarm.com) for fresh fruit, baked goods and locally made products. bayfield.org
Rittenhouse Avenue Bayfield's main drag offers one-of-a-kind boutiques, beachy gift shops and upscale eateries, as well as great views of Lake Superior and Madeline Island.
Eat
Cafe Seiche Chef-owner Chris Wolfe's menu changes daily but might include almond-crusted lake trout over roasted red potatoes and asparagus at the seasonal Madeline Island spot. cafeseiche.com
Copper Trout This restaurant (formerly Ethel's at 250) features fresh fish and other locally sourced fare. coppertrout.com
DaLou's Bistro For cheap but authentic New York-style wood-fired pizzas, follow State-13 ten miles south to Washburn. dalousbistro.com
Manypenny Bistro It's the place to go for gyros and wood-fired pizza. Manypenny Bistro on Facebook
Tom's Burned Down Cafe Take a ferry here and grab a drink while listening to live music and touring the art gallery. Tom's Burned Down Cafe on Facebook
The Fat Radish Artisan sandwiches and wraps make a terrific picnic lunch, or stop in for a smoked whitefish bagel or walleye tacos. thefatradish.weebly.com
Pier Plaza Restaurant A bayfront location makes for great views for guests eating burgers, sandwiches, wraps. bayfrontinnbayfield.net
Stay
Bayfield Inn Whirlpool tubs and fireplaces enhance rooms with views of the Apostle Islands. bayfieldinn.com
Legendary Waters Resort and Casino Every room overlooks Lake Superior and the nearby Apostle Islands, as do the fitness center, indoor pool and hot tub. legendarywaters.com
Old Rittenhouse Inn Suites with fireplaces, steam showers or whirlpool tubs promise indulgence, as do five-course dinners and gourmet breakfasts. rittenhouseinn.com
Pinehurst Inn Reuseable stainless-steel water bottles are just one of the ways this B&B gets its rep as a premiere eco-friendly stay. pinehurstinn.com
For more information bayfield.org