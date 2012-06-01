Spring Getaway in Bayfield, Wisconsin
Before throngs of tourists descend on Lake Superior's northern Wisconsin shore, discover the natural beauty that blossoms everywhere in friendly Bayfield.
Bayfield in bloom
Springtime visits to this Lake Superior town in northern Wisconsin reveal sights, sounds and scents Midwesterners welcome after a long winter. Daffodils and lupines nod as waves lap the shore. Pink and white apple blossoms blanket the ridge above town. And some of the town's 611 residents actually have time to sit and chat about Bayfield's natural beauty before the busy summer travel season starts.
Click through our slides for suggestions on when to go, what to do, where to eat and where to stay for a spring getaway in Bayfield.
Beat the crowds
A Memorial Day visit reveals a side of Bayfield that disappears by July 4, when thousands of visitors pour in to tour the nearby Apostle Islands National Lakeshore and hit concerts under the Big Top Chatauqua tent. An apple festival brings another wave of tourists in October. But for those riddled with cabin fever after winter, the springtime setting is just right for strolling, driving, biking, breathing deeply and noticing the pop of fresh colors.
Gardening haven
Dozens of Master Gardeners (and other serious gardeners) live on this peninsula 80 miles east of Duluth. For years, gardeners from as far away as the Twin Cities have traveled here for the perennial plant sale and the annual garden tour. For other springtime visitors who miss those events, the blooms are like a private living-art show.
The flowers of May and June
The show starts in mid-May, when 40,000 daffodils unfurl sunny yellow petals along State-13 leading into town. That's about three weeks before bushy magenta lupines push up from the sandy dirt along the wooded hillsides. Lilacs welcome June with regal purple plumes. Colors deepen during 35-degree nights and brighten during 60-degree days.
Planning your Bayfield trip
Many attractions and restaurants keep limited hours until Memorial Day. Call to check on bloom times before you go. For more info, contact the Bayfield Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Bureau. bayfield.org
What to do: Touring
Biking Check with your lodging or with the Bayfield visitors bureau for trail and bike rental information.
What to do: Orchards and farms
Bayfield Apple Company This apple-lovers' haven, which also is Wisconsin's largest raspberry grower, has developed a lower-sugar version of commercial pectin that uses apple juice produced on-site. Products in the orchard's store include an apple cider with a subtle raspberry undertone, apple mustards and butters and jams. bayfieldapple.com
Blue Vista Farm This Earth-friendly grower uses composting, organic herbicides and apple varieties bred to resist local pests. Blueberries, apples, raspberries and fresh-cut flowers are among the items sold in the on-site barn store. bluevistafarm.com
Erickson's Orchard and Country Store You've probably had apple cider doughnuts at other orchards, but these are seriously exceptional -- crusty and juicy at the same time. Also available: garden supplies and sculptures, plus jams, ciders and pies made on-site. June brings you-pick strawberries.
Hauser's Superior View Farm Gardeners come here each spring for locally grown perennials, annuals, fruit trees, shrubs and tomato plants. You'll also find locally made apple wine, jams and jellies, plus gardening T-shirts. superiorviewfarm.com
Where to stay
Old Rittenhouse Inn This Queen Anne mansion has luxe rooms and suites with fireplaces, steam showers and whirlpool tubs. No TVs. Plan to have dinner here at least one night. rittenhouseinn.com
Bayfield Inn All-white rooms are decked with duvets and whirlpools -- and have windows with screens that allow in cool Superior breezes. bayfieldinn.com