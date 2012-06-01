20 Top Things to Do in Wisconsin

Wisconsin is a state of adventurers, thinkers, farmers-and everything in between.In the thriving capital of Madison and the reborn metropolis of Milwaukee, everyone seems to be on the go. It's a fitting spirit in a state with a motto that's simply "Forward." Still, away from all the cities' activity, it's easy to see why the Ojibwe word "Wisconsin" has stuck; it means "place where waters gather." Great Lakes and rivers nearly encircle the state, watering the dense forests and providing endless opportunities for outdoor recreation.

Click ahead to find out about 20 of our favorite experiences in Wisconsin, from browsing the eye-catching Milwaukee Art Museum to kayaking in Minocqua or gathering for fish boils in Door County.