Wisconsin

Get travel ideas and trip guides for Milwaukee, Door County, Madison, Bayfield, the Great River Road, the Wisconsin Dells, Kohler and more. Fresh cherries, beachside fish boils, small-batch ice creams and locally made craft brews flavor a trip through America's Dairyland.

Most Popular

Best Wisconsin Road Trips
Top Things to Do in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Milwaukee celebrates its German heritage (brews and brats, anyone?) while also making the most of its Lake Michigan location with beaches, boat tours, sailing and waterfront museums. Check out our picks for what to do, where to eat and where to stay in Milwaukee.
Top Things to Do in Door County, Wisconsin
On a peninsula jutting into Lake Michigan, this one county contains 300 miles of shoreline and 10 waterfront towns. You’ll find wineries, orchards, boutiques, art galleries, lighthouses and hiking trails. Check out our picks for what to do, where to eat and where to stay in Door County.
10 Great Things To Do In Madison This Fall
It’s not just the crisp air or the hum of students back on campus. This fall, Madison, Wisconsin shines as favorite events return from a pandemic hiatus.
Explore Milwaukee By River
Milwaukee sits at the confluence of three rivers. Use them as a blueprint to explore two distinct pockets of the city.
A New Doggy Daycare Takes Pets for Hikes
A new breed of doggy daycare in Wisconsin takes to the woods—rain or shine.
Advertisement

More Wisconsin

Top Things to Do in Madison, Wisconsin
This university-anchored city gets an extra dose of sophistication from its role as state capital. Lakes and a famous market encourage outdoor fun. Check out our picks for what to do, where to eat and where to stay in Madison.
Top Things to Do in Green Bay, Wisconsin
Titletown, USA, sure loves its Packers. And you'll want to visit Lambeau Field and the new Titletown entertainment district. But you'll find plenty of other things to explore as well, including the National Railroad Museum, Green Bay Botanical Garden and Heritage Hill State Historical Park.
Top Things to Do Around Bayfield and the Apostle Islands
Top Things to Do Around Hayward, Wisconsin
Top Things to Do in Minocqua, Wisconsin
The Milwaukee Butcher Who Wants to Change The Way You Think About Meat

Ayurveda You Can Try at Home—Or at a New Wisconsin Spa

A new Wisconsin day spa rooted in Ayurvedic medicine teaches an ancient form of self-care.

All Wisconsin

Bobblehead Fauci Becomes Best Seller for Milwaukee Museum—And Raises Money for Masks
This Midwest Animal-Lover is Helping Dogs in The Cutest Way
The Latest Midwest Travel Recommendations You Need to Check Out
An 88-Year Tradition Ends At Frank Lloyd Wright's Taliesin
Best Midwest Family Vacations
Taking Winter's Pulse in Door County, Wisconsin
5 Midwest Resorts for the Ultimate Escape
Adding a Midwest Twist to Meal Kits
Milwaukee's New Arena District Serves Up Brews, Tunes and Fun
Heidel House Closes: The End of An Era
A Perfect Day at Wisconsin's Canoe Bay
A Storybook Trip to Sheboygan, Wisconsin
Back Road: Fyr Ball at Ephraim, Wisconsin
The Sharpest Shop in Town
Your Holiday Guide to New Glarus, Wisconsin
Surfing--Yes, Surfing--on Lake Michigan
Music Leads a Revival in Eau Claire, Wisconsin
36 Hours in Madison, Wisconsin
Top Things to Do in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin
Top Things to Do in Appleton, Wisconsin
36 Hours in Milwaukee
Top Things to Do in Kenosha, Wisconsin
Explore Green Bay's Titletown Entertainment District
Urban Hike Through Milwaukee
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.midwestliving.com