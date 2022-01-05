25 Perfect Weekend Getaways
Check out some of our favorite Midwest places to escape for the weekend—for entertainment, outdoor fun or just plain relaxing.
A Romantic Winter Weekend Escape to Stillwater
With Victorian carolers, a picturesque Main Street and festive events (holiday tea!), this wonderland outside of the Twin Cities is ideal for a quick getaway.
A Whirlwind Weekend in Chicago
Mix and match a stop from each category to create your own must-do lineup. The best part? Next time you visit, you can mix it again to create a whole new adventure.
Fall Weekend Getaway to Grand Rapids
The glasses in Grand Rapids are always half-full—of something distilled, chilled, steeped or brewed. Check out some of our top stops for a weekend in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
25 Weekend Getaways Near Chicago
When you need a day trip from Chicago or a weekend getaway from the big city, you don't have to go far. These escapes—including Amish Country, Indiana; Galena, Illinois; and Lake Geneva, Wisconsin—are within a one- to three-hour drive and offer a variety of activities that will recharge your life.
Weekend Getaway in Eastern Iowa
Two emerging Iowa cities—Cedar Rapids and Dubuque—bookend vast caves, a dreamy concert barn and the corn in the outfield that won over Hollywood.