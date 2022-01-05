Weekend Getaways

In the Midwest, you can cover a lot of ground in a single weekend. Vibrant cities, charming small towns, serene state parks and shimmering lakes are all within an easy drive. Check out some of our favorite Midwest places to discover this weekend—for entertainment, outdoor adventure or a little rest and relaxation.

25 Perfect Weekend Getaways
Check out some of our favorite Midwest places to escape for the weekend—for entertainment, outdoor fun or just plain relaxing.
A Romantic Winter Weekend Escape to Stillwater
With Victorian carolers, a picturesque Main Street and festive events (holiday tea!), this wonderland outside of the Twin Cities is ideal for a quick getaway.
A Whirlwind Weekend in Chicago
Mix and match a stop from each category to create your own must-do lineup. The best part? Next time you visit, you can mix it again to create a whole new adventure.
Fall Weekend Getaway to Grand Rapids
The glasses in Grand Rapids are always half-full—of something distilled, chilled, steeped or brewed. Check out some of our top stops for a weekend in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
25 Weekend Getaways Near Chicago
When you need a day trip from Chicago or a weekend getaway from the big city, you don't have to go far. These escapes—including Amish Country, Indiana; Galena, Illinois; and Lake Geneva, Wisconsin—are within a one- to three-hour drive and offer a variety of activities that will recharge your life.
Weekend Getaway in Eastern Iowa
Two emerging Iowa cities—Cedar Rapids and Dubuque—bookend vast caves, a dreamy concert barn and the corn in the outfield that won over Hollywood.
15 Great Midwest Winter Weekend Escapes
Don't let a snowy forecast stop you from setting aside time for a quick winter getaway. Head to the woods for a peaceful hike, curl up by the fire in a cozy cabin, or hit the town for some frosty window-shopping.
Weekend Getaway to Yellow Springs, Ohio
An Ohio village puts the commune in community, with a year-round passion for peace on earth. Visit artsy-progressive Yellow Springs for a quiet exhale before the Christmas rush.
36 Hours in Ann Arbor
36 Hours in the Twin Cities
36 Hours in Park Rapids, Minnesota
36 Hours in Madison, Wisconsin

36 Hours in Detroit

Explore the Motor City's rich history, arts, entertainment, and culture while discovering some of the newer hot spots and the flourishing farm-and-food scene.

