The Ultimate Guide to Voyageurs National Park

I'm a lifelong resident of International Falls, and the natural beauty and wonders of this area constantly remind me why I stay. Voyageurs National Park's glacier-formed lakes; rugged shorelines; and rich history beg you to stop, step back in time and ponder both the life of the voyageurs or the times before them.

As a photographer, there are endless opportunities to see and share the magnificent scenery, flora and fauna. The dark skies over Voyageurs are a haven for astro-photography and have had an immense impact on me as a photographer. I'm left totally in awe by the sheer number of constellations you can see with the naked eye. But there is nothing like watching the northern lights dancing across the sky while being serenaded by loons. If that doesn't touch your heart, I'm sorry but we probably won't be friends. I can spend endless hours being mesmerized by these gifts from nature.