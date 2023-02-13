The Ultimate Guide to Theodore Roosevelt National Park

"How cool is that? A national park right in my own backyard! My excitement hasn't changed in 40 years. As soon as my wife and I pass the visitor entrance in the South Unit, we start looking for bison or deer to photograph. Bonus points when we spot a wild horse. They're usually in bands, so when we spot one, we look for others. When we drive past the cars at Wind Canyon, we imagine the selfies being taken.Sometimes when the South Unit is busy, we head north to Elkhorn Ranch, Teddy Roosevelt's home in the badlands. We take one of his books and spot landmarks he wrote about. Up the road, the Elkhorn Ranch Campground is one of our favorites. It's quiet and clean.The North Unit is much more rugged than the other two units. We hike the challenging Caprock Coulee trail or Achenbach. Often we meet people from other states there. We like to learn what drew them to visit this national park. Most often it's to hike and photograph the vistas and wildlife.When we leave the park, we are famished and we rejoice that good food is just down the road."