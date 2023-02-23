The Ultimate Guide to All 8 Midwest National Parks
All aboard to Cuyahoga Valley National Park! Sandwiched between two prominent metropolitan areas, this northern Ohio park charms with its easy access, scenic train ride and prolific waterfalls.
Sand dunes tower over sparkling Lake Michigan at Indiana Dunes National Park, a favorite among beachgoers. But rare ecosystems and fascinating history await visitors who care to look closely.
The landscape of western North Dakota inspired Theodore Roosevelt to make a home here. Today, his namesake national park preserves the beauty of the badlands—home to wild animals, interesting geological formations and hikes among buttes.
In northern Minnesota, close enough to shake hands with Canada, a paradise awaits for visitors drawn to water. The massive lakes of Voyageurs National Park teem with houseboaters, paddlers and wildlife—each on a voyage of their own.