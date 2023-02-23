The Ultimate Guide to All 8 Midwest National Parks

February 23, 2023
Badlands and Wind Cave National Parks

South Dakota packs adventure into a western pocket of the state, home to two national parks: Badlands and Wind Cave. Explore wondrous geological formations both above and below ground in these natural playgrounds.

Cuyahoga Valley National Park

All aboard to Cuyahoga Valley National Park! Sandwiched between two prominent metropolitan areas, this northern Ohio park charms with its easy access, scenic train ride and prolific waterfalls.

Gateway Arch National Park

Gateway Arch is an icon, welcoming visitors to St. Louis—and beyond. But it's also a national park, meant to honor and preserve the city's history through a thought-provoking museum, historical sites and walking trails.

Indiana Dunes National Park

Sand dunes tower over sparkling Lake Michigan at Indiana Dunes National Park, a favorite among beachgoers. But rare ecosystems and fascinating history await visitors who care to look closely.

Isle Royale National Park

Adventure awaits the bold at Isle Royale National Park, an island in Lake Superior that's one of the country's least visited national parks. The reward for those who do come: rugged beauty, challenging hikes and the chance to spot a moose.

Theodore Roosevelt National Park

The landscape of western North Dakota inspired Theodore Roosevelt to make a home here. Today, his namesake national park preserves the beauty of the badlands—home to wild animals, interesting geological formations and hikes among buttes.

Voyageurs National Park

In northern Minnesota, close enough to shake hands with Canada, a paradise awaits for visitors drawn to water. The massive lakes of Voyageurs National Park teem with houseboaters, paddlers and wildlife—each on a voyage of their own.

