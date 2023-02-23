The Ultimate Guide to Isle Royale National Park

Although Isle Royale is among the least-visited national parks due to its remoteness, it's one of the most revisited. I would say that most initial visits are driven by the lure of this wilderness park, but the revisits are because of the people you meet there. I tend to plan my visits to Isle Royale in August. The weather is predictably nice, the bugs are scarce, and the wildlife is beginning to prepare for the changing of the seasons.

August is also when the "old-timers" are there—the commercial fishermen, biologists, bush pilots, and retired park staff and others who have developed a deep, often decades-long attachment to the island. Always ready with a story to share or a can't-miss spot, these legacy islanders know just where to view the divine choreography of moose, beaver, otter, pileated woodpeckers and—if you are really lucky—a fleeting glance at a wolf.

Visitors old and new are also drawn to Isle Royale because of its location in Lake Superior, a defining geographical feature of our region and true national treasure that holds 10 percent of the world's freshwater. And the more time I spend on Superior, the more I have grown to understand one fact: Even the greatest of lakes can't escape the damaging effects of a changing climate. Isle Royale is a bastion of pristine natural beauty, but the park's facilities run primarily on fossil fuels, which means visitors often hear the droning sound of diesel generators.

At the National Parks of Lake Superior Foundation, we are working to change that and to support the island in making the transition from fossil fuel to clean electricity. In partnership with Askov Finlayson, we recently announced a first-in-the-nation public/private partnership to decarbonize the operations of all five national parks in and around Lake Superior, including Isle Royale. This will help visitors understand not just what we risk losing as a result of climate change, but how we can model solutions together for a zero-carbon future.