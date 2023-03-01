The Ultimate Guide to Indiana Dunes National Park

One of my favorite times to visit Indiana Dunes National Park is in winter. Long before I started working here, I came out one late December afternoon and hiked the Cowles Bog Trail. Even though the air was crisp, I looked around and there was still so much biodiversity. As I made my way down the trail and onto the beach, I came across shelf ice perched on the lake. This was my first time ever seeing shelf ice, so I was sure to not get too close and instead marveled from a distance. This one winter afternoon was enough to make me fall in love with this park. It's one of the reasons why I work here today.