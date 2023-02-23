The Ultimate Guide to Gateway Arch National Park

Living in downtown St. Louis gives me a lot of opportunities to walk the city. My favorite walking path is the Gateway Arch National Park grounds. During the pandemic, my husband and I walked the grounds every day, enjoying the serenity during stressful times. It's much busier now, but still beautiful and relaxing.

On the Arch grounds, we've seen ducks and geese in the reflecting ponds, as well as hawks and owls gliding through the trees. The gardens are well-tended and lush, and there are always new blooms to see in the summer months. All year long we enjoy so many great activities and events in the park, as well as impromptu picnics. I'm always bragging to friends and family that we have the best "backyard" in the world!