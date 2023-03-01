The Ultimate Guide to Cuyahoga Valley National Park

Being a volunteer at the park for more than 25 years, I've observed that every season has something to offer in Cuyahoga Valley, like watching wildlife and noticing the changing views and conditions from the hiking trails. I have a favorite spot off the Buckeye Trail where I like to visit each season. It has the most gorgeous view; the look of the trees, water and rocks seemingly change each season—for me it is a truly inspirational spot.

Some of my favorite memories are of observing wildlife, like one chilly day at The Beaver Marsh, when I heard a splash and saw three holes in the ice. An otter popped up out of one hole, followed quickly by another otter out of the other. The two began running and sliding across the ice together, which was so fun and delightful to watch.

I enjoy meeting the different visitors coming to the park, including locals and people visiting from other states and countries. They are always surprised by the proximity of the nearby cities. One day within about a two-hour period, I met eight people from various countries, including South Africa, England, Germany and Norway.

I love everything about the park and I believe the variety of outdoor activities is a draw with hiking, biking, a mountain bike trail, horseback riding, kayaking and more. Cuyahoga Valley really does have something for everyone.