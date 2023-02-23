The Ultimate Guide to Badlands and Wind Cave National Parks

When you work at a place for 15 years, it gets into your heart and soul. As a South Dakota boy, wide-open spaces have always appealed to me.

Don't let the name Wind Cave National Park lull you into thinking only of the dark and mysterious catacombs of the cave. A ranger-led cave tour should certainly be part of your visit—the Native American story, limestone dissolving in acidic waters, rare and unusual crystals formed millennia ago now exposed for you to see—but don't overlook the tens of thousands of acres of mixed-grass prairie above ground. You'd be missing out on the antics of prairie dogs as they raise their young each spring, later growing round and fuzzy to remain active through a South Dakota winter. You'll learn that Black-footed ferrets prowl after nightfall, looking to prey on sleeping prairie dogs. Bison—survivors of ice ages and near extinction, to later become our national animal—wander freely at the whims of the matriarch cow bison that lead the cow-calf groups. With no bears or wolves, the park may be a bit more friendly to those who wish to hike into the infrequently visited backcountry of the park.

The big rolling grassy landscapes, the dark ridges of pine and starry nights—these are all reasons why Wind Cave National Park remains one of my happy places.