Top Free Things To Do In South Dakota

Falls Park (pictured) Take the elevator to the top of a five-story viewing tower for the best views of the park, where the Big Sioux River drops 100 feet in a series of dramatic waterfalls. visitsiouxfalls.com

Old Courthouse Museum The design of the 1893 pink quartzite building, including stained-glass windows and tile fireplaces, intrigues as much as regional history exhibits. siouxlandmuseums.com

Pettigrew Home and Museum Tour the 1889 Queen Anne-style home of South Dakota's first senator, Richard Pettigrew, and learn what life was like in Sioux Falls during the late 1800s. siouxlandmuseums.com