Top Free Things To Do In South Dakota
The Corn Palace, South Dakota Air and Space Museum and Redlin Art Center are just a few of the free attractions in South Dakota.
Sioux Falls
Falls Park (pictured) Take the elevator to the top of a five-story viewing tower for the best views of the park, where the Big Sioux River drops 100 feet in a series of dramatic waterfalls. visitsiouxfalls.com
Old Courthouse Museum The design of the 1893 pink quartzite building, including stained-glass windows and tile fireplaces, intrigues as much as regional history exhibits. siouxlandmuseums.com
Pettigrew Home and Museum Tour the 1889 Queen Anne-style home of South Dakota's first senator, Richard Pettigrew, and learn what life was like in Sioux Falls during the late 1800s. siouxlandmuseums.com
Rapid City
City of Presidents (pictured) More than 40 bronze statues of U.S. presidents line downtown streets; pick up a map at visitor information centers. visitrapidcity.com
Museum of Geology The fossils on display span the history of South Dakota and include dinosaurs, marine reptiles and plants. If mineralogy intrigues, check out agates and other finds in the Hall of South Dakota Minerals. sdsmt.edu
The Sculpture Project: Passage of Wind and Water Twenty-one granite pieces reflect the natural and cultural history of the region. Artist Masayuki Nagase carved the pieces in Main Street Square. rcsculptureproject.com
South Dakota Air and Space Museum World War II bombers, a Minuteman II Intercontinental Ballistic Missile and other pieces of aviation history fill this indoor-outdoor museum. Free guided tours available. sdairandspacemuseum.com
South Dakota State University museums
South Dakota Art Museum, Brookings (pictured) See South Dakota native Harvey Dunn's prairie paintings amid a diverse collection by American, Native American and international artists. sdstate.edu
The Agricultural Heritage Museum, Brookings Displays include a 1915 farmhouse kitchen, a late-1800s claim shanty, a restored 1915 steam engine and changing exhibits on the state's agricultural history and culture. agmuseum.com
Spirit Mound
Spirit Mound Historic Prairie, Vermillion Lewis and Clark braved Native American warnings against stopping here. Walk to the top of this grassy hill to see the prairie as they did and read signs about the story of the mound, the expedition and wildlife. nps.gov
More in South Dakota
The Corn Palace, Mitchell (pictured) See a Corn Palace video and tour this landmark dating to 1892, when town residents gathered to celebrate the harvest with a festival. Now, the half-block-long building hosts stage shows and sporting events. The exterior gets redecorated every year with murals of corn, other grains and grasses. cornpalace.com
South Dakota State Capitol, Pierre The 1910 building in Pierre features paintings of agriculture, livestock, mining and family. sd.gov
Akta Lakota Museum, Chamberlain Artifacts, artwork and interactive exhibits share the story of the Lakota people. Life-size dioramas show how they skinned bison and prepared for long winters. aktalakota.org
Redlin Art Center, Watertown Hometown artist Terry Redlin imbued his paintings with a distinctive light to pack emotional punch in his depictions of wildlife and nostalgic American scenes. redlinart.com