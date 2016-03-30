Life-size bronze statues of presidents and a hotel where six presidents slept make sense in a city that’s 23 miles from Mount Rushmore. Attractions that explore natural history, geology and flight round out a stay.

Top Things to Do in Rapid City

Do

Bear Country USA A 3-mile drive takes visitors past bears, wolves, reindeer, elk, mountain lions and 15 other species of North American mammals. Bear cubs frolic at a wildlife center. bearcountryusa.com

Black Hills Contraband The state's first fully licensed artisan distillery crafts vodka and 13 flavored liqueurs inspired by an old family recipe. The tasting room hosts comedy and game nights and live music. blackhillscontraband.com

Chapel in the Hills See an intricately carved stave church, a replica of the Borgund Stavkirke built in 1150 outside Lærdal, Norway. chapel-in-the-hills.org

City of Presidents Bronze statues of 43 presidents line downtown streets. Find maps at visitor information centers or download a guide. visitrapidcity.com

The Journey Museum and Learning Center A big-screen movie sets up your walk through time. Progress through exhibits that show how the area changed from the dinosaur period to Wild West days to the devastating flood of 1972. journeymuseum.org

Museum of Geology The fossils on display span the history of South Dakota and include dinosaurs, marine reptiles and plants. If mineralogy intrigues, check out agates, meteorites, fluorescent minerals and other finds in the Hall of South Dakota Minerals. sdsmt.edu

Prairie Edge Trading Company and Galleries Native American art, beaded dolls, drums, pottery, tribal regalia, jewelry and more fill the shop downstairs. An art gallery and bead library occupy the upstairs. prairieedge.com

Prairie Edge Trading Company and Galleries Prairie Edge Trading Company and Galleries

Reptile Gardens The world's largest reptile zoo houses more than 225 types of reptiles and amphibians, plus prairie dogs, birds and insects. Shows, exhibits and kids' activities like gemstone panning add to the fun. reptilegardens.com

The Sculpture Project: Passage of Wind and Water Twenty-one granite pieces at Main Street Square reflect the natural and cultural history of the region. Artist Masayuki Nagase carved the project over five years. visitrapidcity.com

South Dakota Air and Space Museum Get up close to 30-plus aircraft and four missiles at an indoor-outdoor space next to Ellsworth Air Force Base. sdairandspacemuseum.com

Eat

Delmonico Grill Splurge on a 16-ounce ribeye with poblano cream sauce or try a seasonal special, such as bison pot roast, in the fine-dining spot downtown. delmonicogrill.com

Everest Cuisine Try Indian and Nepalese specialties such as tandoori chicken, vegetable samosas and lamb kabobs. theeverestcuisine.com

Independent Ale House A rotating selection of 40 draft beers complements thin-crust pizzas that come in flavors like Bob's Popper (cream cheese, ranch sauce, jalapeño, bacon and raspberry preserves). independentalehouse.com

Firehouse Wine Cellars Visit for tastings, pizza paired with wine and free winery tours, plus live music on Tuesdays. firehousewinecellars.com

Que Pasa Cantina Enjoy hand-mashed guacamole, a solid vegan and vegetarian selection, a lively patio and rooftop cantina, and the city's largest tequila selection (with 50-plus featured labels). quepasarc.com

Ron's Cafe The diner-style restaurant serves breakfast and lunch comfort food like sausage breakfast bowls, pork chops, chimichangas, and grilled ham and cheese. Ron's Cafe on Facebook

Tally's Silver Spoon Diner-style breakfasts segue to a mix of comfort food and upscale fare for lunch and dinner. Burgers and pasta share the menu with dishes like grilled bison skirt with citrus-glazed mushrooms. tallyssilverspoon.com

Vertex Sky Bar Guests at the Hotel Alex Johnson can sip craft cocktails or eat dinner while viewing the Black Hills, buttes and prairies from the 10th and 11th floors. vertexskybar.com

Vertex Sky Bar Vertex Sky Bar

Stay

Hotel Alex Johnson Brick flooring with Native American symbols and a lobby chandelier of war spears hint at Native American and Germanic Tudor influences. Six presidents have stayed at the 143-room downtown hotel, which opened in 1928. alexjohnson.com

Hotel Alex Johnson Hotel Alex Johnson