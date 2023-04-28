Soak in the Monumental History and Geology of Rapid City—and Its Exciting Food Scene
Bucket List
Black Hills National Forest
With Old West adventure, stunning scenery, wildlife, ancient caves and paleontology, this wilderness just west of town comprises a getaway all its own, and Rapid City makes a perfect home base.
Badlands National Park
An eerie landscape of eroded buttes, pinnacles and spires stretches in Badlands National Park, an hour southeast of Rapid City. Cruise the 39-mile Badlands Loop Road for an overview or trek paths like the Notch Trail to see formations up close.
Vertex Sky Bar
This cocktail bar perched atop Hotel Alex Johnson, Rapid City's tallest building, serves Black Hills views alongside potent drinks and occasional live music.
City of Presidents
Strike a pose with life-size bronze statues of 43 presidents on downtown streets. Afterward, cool off in the kid-favorite fountains at Main Street Square.
Custer State Park
Open ranges awe visitors at Custer State Park (30 miles south of town). Drive the scenic Wildlife Loop Road, hike trails that circle lakes or head toward peaks, or explore on horseback with a guided trail ride.
Related: Top Things to Do in Rapid City
Where to Eat
Breakfast
At Tally's Silver Spoon, order French toast buried in blueberries, sweetened with cinnamon, topped with foie gras or subbed with ice cream instead of butter … because you're on vacation.
Lunch
Thirst Extinguisher cream ale helps tame the blazing cayenne pepper kick of Hyperventilation Wings at Firehouse Brewing Company, South Dakota's oldest brewery.
Dinner
Ramen-eating brought Justin Warner and Brooke Sweeten together, and now it's your turn to fall in love with their bison, mushroom, beef, miso and pork variations at Bokujo Ramen.
Family Hits
Eat
Armadillos Ice Cream Shoppe serves up desserts in tempting combos like Banana Cream Pie (vanilla ice cream served with toasted coconut dip, bananas and whipped cream).
Play
Meet Maniac the Giant Crocodile(16 feet long!) at Reptile Gardens, a zoo and tropical oasis filled with amphibians, birds, prairie dogs and yes, reptiles, on the road to Mount Rushmore.
Budget Pick
Roll down the hill with Jack and Jill, and tour the Three Little Pigs' homes at Storybook Island. Children and kids at heart love seeing favorite tales and characters come to life at this free park.
Where to Stay
Hotel Alex Johnson played host to six presidents—fitting for a city close to Mount Rushmore. The brick-clad boutique stay features 143 renovated rooms and art that pays homage to Lakota and Sioux culture.
Day Trip
Western South Dakota was built for the all-American road trip. From Rapid City, drive 30 minutes to Mount Rushmore National Memorial to take in the 60-foot-tall faces of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln. Granite peaks pierce the sky along the scenic Needles Highway. Detour to sky-blue Sylvan Lake on the way to Crazy Horse Memorial. Since 1948, the great Oglala Lakota leader has been slowly emerging from a mountain.