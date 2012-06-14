Missouri River Valley Trip Guide: Chamberlain, Pierre, Yankton and Vermillion

Whether you take your trip by car, foot, canoe or kayak, you'll keep the spirit of adventure alive in South Dakota's Missouri River Valley. Things to do in the Missouri River Valley include the South Dakota Cultural Heritage Center, Fort Randall, the National Music Museum, and Spirit Mound Historic Prairie.

Towing and pushing their keelboat up the shallow, winding Missouri River in 1804, Lewis and Clark's band of explorers emerged from woodlands into the jaw-dropping vastness of the Great Plains of South Dakota. Today, modern dams have largely tamed the river on its north-south run through the state's heart to a dogleg near the Nebraska border. Even so, many spots along the broad Missouri valley still evoke the endless, rolling sea of grass the explorers found. Drive the Native American Scenic Byway to get a sense for the prairie, and stop in at the towns and small cities along the route.

The four huge, serpentine reservoirs formed along the river-Oahe, Lewis and Clark, Francis Case, and Sharpe-have an appeal all their own, with campgrounds, marinas and parks dotting thousands of miles of shore. South Dakota's Park's and Recreation Department maintains many areas around the lakes. For information on those, as well as about fishing, camping, hunting and other activities: (605) 883-3391; gfp.sd.gov

Chamberlain

This popular Interstate-90 travel oasis (population: 2,270) overlooks the Missouri River where it forms Lake Francis Case.

What to do

Akta Lakota Museum and Cultural Center Artwork by contemporary Native American artists shares space with historical weapons and clothing. Free. (800) 798-3452; aktalakota.org

Native American Scenic Byway This byway twists and dives across a rolling sea of grass for 357 miles from Chamberlain north to Bismarck, North Dakota; the 100-mile stretch from Chamberlain to Pierre is especially scenic. byways.org

The Native American Scenic Byway near Chamberlain, South Dakota. View from the Native American Scenic Byway.

Where to eat

Casey's Cafe Cheeseburgers draw hungry families to Casey's. Don't pass up the pie for dessert (605) 734-6530).

Where to stay

Cedar Shore Resort Along the shore of Lake Francis Case in Oacoma, a modern resort offers rooms with balconies, plus a pool. (888) 697-6363; cedarburg.org

For information visit chamberlainsd.com

Pierre

What to do

Lake Oahe Try to catch a walleye by dropping a line in the 231-mile-long water north of the city. sdmissouririver.com

Casey Tibbs South Dakota Rodeo Center Casey Tibbs isn't a household name, but Tibbs, who died in 1990, is a rodeo legend. So is trick rider Mattie Goff-Newcombe, who is captured in bronze on one display. This fun museum in Fort Pierre features memorabilia and gripping video footage. (605) 494-1094; caseytibbs.com

Museum_1

Museum of the South Dakota State Historical Society Explore the culture of the Dakota, Lakota and Nakota; pioneer life; and 20th-century challenges. history.sd.gov

South Dakota Discovery Center Catfish and other Missouri River natives swim in huge tanks. Kid-friendly activities include digging for fossils. (605) 224-8295; sd-discovery.com

South Dakota State Capitol Take either guided or self-guided tours of the capitol, built between 1905 and 1910. (605) 773-3688; state.sd.us/boa/tours

South Dakota's State Capital in Pierre. State Capital Inner Dome. Pierre, South Dakota.

Where to eat

Cattleman's Club Steakhouse Dine on reasonably priced steaks in a down-home setting. (605) 224-9774; cattlemansclub.com

Where to stay

Best Western Ramkota Hotel The hotel overlooks the river. Ask the RiverCentre Cafe chef to cook the fish you catch in nearby Lake Oahe. (605) 224-6877; pierre.bwramkota.com

For information visit visitpierresd.com

Yankton

The Missouri River flows past restored 19th-century buildings in a lively town (population: 14,454).

What to do

DJ's Specialty Resort and Sports Rentals Rent gear to paddle the Missouri River below Gavins Point Dam. (605) 665-3206; djsresort.com

Lewis and Clark Recreation Area Get a day pass for the beaches near Yankton. (605) 668-2985; lewisandclarkpark.com

Riverside Park This downtown park features picnic spots, a playground and trails. (605) 668-5231; cityofyankton.org

Where to eat

Ben's Brewing Company Yankton's first brewpub is a casual place to spend an evening. The pizzas are great. (605) 665-5771; bensbrewing.com

JoDean's Join Yankton locals dining from the 50 feet of all-you-can-eat buffet and a dessert bar. Or step up to the bar dating to the 1880s.(605) 665-9884; jodeans.com

Where to stay

Lewis and Clark Resort In Lewis and Clark Recreation Area, find cabins and motel rooms, plus a sand beach. (605) 665-2680; lewisandclarkpark.com

For information visit visityanktonsd.com

Vermillion

A longtime Missouri River port town, Vermillion (population: 10,000) is now home to the University of South Dakota.

What to do

The Austin-Whittemore House This 1882 Italianate villa is a repository of Vermillion and regional history. (605) 624-8266; cchssd.org

National Music Museum Take a look at almost 15,000 instruments from around the world at this museum on the University of South Dakota campus. Highlights include three guitars from the Johnny Cash collection. Reopens in 2021 after renovations. orgs.usd.edu/nmm

Spirit Mound Historic Prairie 70 feet above the plain, signs along the ¾-mile walk to the top explain the mound's importance to Native Americans and the Lewis and Clark expedition. nps.gov

Spirit Mounds in South Dakota. Spirit Mound Historic Prairie.

Where to eat

Red Steakhouse Be prepared to shell out, but it's worth it: The salmon is flaky, the steaks are tender. (605) 624-0079; theredsteakhouse.com

The Bean Try cold brew and baked goods. The Bean on Facebook

Dakota Brick House Try pizza and craft brews on tap. dakotabrickhouse.com