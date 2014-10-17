Deadwood, South Dakota Trip Guide

Explore Wild West history at this scenic town in the Black Hills of South Dakota. Things to do in Deadwood include visiting the Broken Boot Gold Mine, Mt. Moriah Cemetery and the Adams Museum.

What to do

Adams Museum The two-story building, once home to former Deadwood mayor W.E. Adams, houses Black Hills treasures from the historic town's pioneer, mining and Wild West days. Look for notorious gambler Wild Bill Hickok's pistol, Potato Creek Johnny's 7 ¾ ounce gold nugget, a plesiosaur skeleton and an antique 1900s slot machine.

Mt. Moriah Cemetery Weathered tombstones mark the resting place of Deadwood's infamous gunmen, gamblers, lawmen and madams. Explore on your own after watching a short interpretive video at the visitors center or take one of the guided tours offered by local operators. The late Victorian-style cemetery affords a great view of Deadwood surrounded by mountains once rich with gold.

Days of 76 Museum Get a feel for Deadwood's rowdy past at this museum dedicated to the annual Days of '76 celebration, started in 1924 (and originally inspired by Buffalo Bill's Wild West Show). Displays focus on the parade and rodeo and highlight a large collection of horse-drawn vehicles and carriages, many of which appear in the parade each year. The Don Clowser Collection includes Old West artifacts, archives and firearms, plus a room detailing the region's Native American history.

Broken Boot Gold Mine Explore the century-old shafts of a gold mine-turned-tourist attraction and try panning for gold. Guided tours show off a mine that made more from iron pyrite, or "fool's gold," than it did from the actual metal.

Where to stay

SpringHill Suites Business travelers and families will appreciate SpringHill Suites' spacious guestrooms, hot breakfast, free wi-fi and quiet atmosphere.