Striking Gold: A Fall Trip to South Dakota's Black Hills

Custer State Park's annual Buffalo Roundup (late September) draws thousands of visitors eager to experience the Wild West scene. The park's bison herd, 1,300 strong, cascades over the hills toward corrals. As cowboy whips tear at the clear autumn air, a rumbling that's equal parts sound and seismic event rolls up through the shoes of everyone straining for a view at the wooden fence.

After cowboys doctor the bison and sort a few out for sale, the gates swing open, releasing the herd back into Custer's 71,000 acres. But even with fall's star event over, the Black Hills leave plenty to see.