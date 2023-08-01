Take a Scenic Fall Drive on the Needles Highway in Custer State Park

On foot and on horseback in the early 20th century, South Dakota Gov. Peter Norbeck mapped out the entire striking, spiking passage of what is now known as the Needles Highway. All you need are four wheels. Set aside an hour for a scenic drive through forests of ponderosa pine and spruce, past meadows of aspen and birch, around hairpins, next to rock walls, through tight tunnels. The route includes the not-quite-9-foot-wide Needles Eye Tunnel; creeping through it feels like threading its namesake.