Take a Scenic Fall Drive on the Needles Highway in Custer State Park
On foot and on horseback in the early 20th century, South Dakota Gov. Peter Norbeck mapped out the entire striking, spiking passage of what is now known as the Needles Highway. All you need are four wheels. Set aside an hour for a scenic drive through forests of ponderosa pine and spruce, past meadows of aspen and birch, around hairpins, next to rock walls, through tight tunnels. The route includes the not-quite-9-foot-wide Needles Eye Tunnel; creeping through it feels like threading its namesake.
If a coveted parking spot remains at the cramped Cathedral Spires Trailhead near the tunnel, grab it. Even the view from the lot is pretty, but sure-footed visitors can get even bigger, more dramatic vistas from the trail.
The 2.3-mile out-and-back starts gently enough. Soon, though, hikers encounter steps, switchbacks and steep scrambles. The trail ends in a flat mountain valley, spires rising like a Gothic holy place—albeit the kind with mountain goats flaunting their fleet feet. Keep a camera close at hand. Goats give great face, their spindly little horns right on brand with the well-named scenery.
Take it Slow
Don't worry about cramming everything at Custer State Park into one day. A $20 park pass grants entry for seven consecutive days. Annual passes are available too. And the park's lodging offers a choice of four resort areas with plenty of activities.
Take it Steady
Mountain goats have four appendages helping them stay upright in this craggy landscape. No shame in doing the same with a good pair of hiking poles.
Plan Your Fall Trip
When the Black Hills turn golden, magic happens. See Custer State Park's legendary buffalo roundup; take a soak at Moccasin Springs Natural Mineral Spa in Hot Springs; try fly-fishing with Rapid City-based Dakota Angler and Outfitter; soar high with Black Hills Balloons.