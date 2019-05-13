5 Top Stops in Badlands National Park

Badlands National Park is one of my favorite places to visit and photograph. The landscape of ancient geological formations varies in color and shape, with buttes, pinnacles, canyons and prairies. Many animals—including bison, bighorn sheep, prairie dogs and deer—call this rugged land home.

Driving the popular 39-mile Badlands Loop Road provides a quick overview of the park (and frequently a chance to see wildlife), but I recommend spending extra time at these 5 spots to get a more in-depth look.

Yellow Mounds Overlook, Badlands National Park Yellow Mounds | Credit: Courtesy of Beth Mancuso

1. Yellow Mounds Overlook

This area on the Badlands Loop Road is by far my favorite section of the park. The colors and textures make this a favorite spot for photographers. The yellow mounds were formed when the sea drained, leaving the black ocean mud exposed to air. These formations are some of the oldest in the park. Both sides of the road offer jaw-dropping views. Catch a sunset here to watch all the colors light up.

Conata Basin, Badlands National Park Conata Basin | Credit: Courtesy of Beth Mancuso

2. Conata Basin

Located near the Pinnacles Entrance, Conata Basin comes directly after the Yellow Mounds Overlook (or before, depending on which way you're traveling). The view faces west making this a great spot to watch the sunset. Conata Basin looks out over the Badlands and the backside of Yellow Mounds.

Notch Trail, Badlands National Park Notch Trail | Credit: Courtesy of Beth Mancuso

3. Notch Trail

Near the Ben Reifel Visitor Center, this 1.5 mile out-and-back trail is not for those afraid of heights. The trail is marked as moderate to strenuous. The biggest obstacle: a wooden ladder you have to climb up and then back down. The trail winds along a ledge, eventually leading to an open view (or notch) of the White River Valley. The trail really makes you feel like you are in the heart of the Badlands.

Norbeck Pass, Badlands National Park Norbeck Pass | Credit: Courtesy of Beth Mancuso

4. Norbeck Pass

Norbeck Pass used to serve as a primitive trail for Native Americans and explorers. You'll find this area near the Interior entrance on the east side of the park, right by the Fossil Exhibit Trail. I like to take photos here because the rock formations vary so much in size; you can climb on them and really explore. It's also a great spot for sunsets and nighttime photography, as the skies get really dark here.

Sage Creek Road, Badlands National Park Sage Creek Rim Road | Credit: Courtesy of Beth Mancuso

5. Sage Creek Rim Road