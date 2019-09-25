Top Things to Do in the Black Hills
Badlands, granite spires and pine-covered hills rise from the prairie on the state’s western edge. There, you’ll find trails to explore and pieces of history around the bends of twisting roads.
Top 10 Things to Do with Kids in the Black Hills
With patriotic charm, Old West adventure, sweeping history lessons, stunning scenery, caves and paleontology, and wildlife galore, South Dakota’s Black Hills is one of America’s greatest family destinations. Here are 10 places to spark kids’ imaginations, dole out sneaky history lessons and replace “Are we there yet?” with “Wow!”
Fall Escape to South Dakota's Black Hills
South Dakota delivers a road trip full of outdoor adventures to our fact-checker and her husband.
Top 10 Things for Active Travelers to Do in the Black Hills Area
Hiking, biking, kayaking and horseback riding are among the active adventures awaiting visitors to South Dakota's Black Hills and Badlands. Here are 10 of our favorite ways to enjoy the area.
Winter Adventure in the Black Hills
In South Dakota's Black Hills, snow paves the way for rugged, secluded experiences.
Two-day Black Hills Getaway
The Black Hills' rugged granite formations, clear streams and labyrinthine caves possess a captivating beauty. Days quickly fill with hiking, fishing, exploring Native American history and tracking down bison for those one-of-a-kind vacation pics.