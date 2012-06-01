20 Things to Do in South Dakota

In 1880, Laura Ingalls Wilder homesteaded with her parents in the country near De Smet (population: 1,000; 90 miles northwest of Sioux Falls). The Ingalls Homestead, on a rural spot, inspired four of the famous author's Little House books. Today, visitors can view several Laura Ingalls Wilder sites.Explore a dozen historic buildings, many with hands-on activities, at the Ingalls Homestead (pictured). (800) 776-3594; ingallshomestead.com

Laura Ingalls Wilder Historic Homes offers a guided tour of two of the Ingalls' houses in town as well as of De Smet's first school. (800) 880-3383; discoverlaura.org

The annual Laura Ingalls Wilder Pageant is presented in July. (800) 880-3383; desmetpageant.orgDe Smet

