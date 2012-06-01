20 Things to Do in South Dakota
Mount Rushmore is just the first on a long, diverse list of things to see and do in this state, rich with history and natural beauty.
Mount Rushmore National Memorial
See the iconic 60-foot faces from several viewing platforms or walk to the sculpture's base with a ranger. Free sculpture workshops and sculptor's studio talks also are available, plus a heritage village and kids' exploration area. Stick around in the evening for a patriotic ceremony featuring the lowering of the U.S. flag, recognition of visiting veterans, a patriotic film presentation and the lighting of the monument. Note that although admission to Mount Rushmore National Memorial is free, you do pay to park. nps.gov
Related: Top Things to Do in the Black Hills
Badlands National Park
Follow any road piercing 244,000-acre Badlands National Park (about 80 miles east of Rapid City) to enter an almost otherworldly landscape of shale and sandstone. Cut by eons of rain and runoff, the soft rock is a maze of knife-edge pyramids, mammoth tortoiseshell mounds and broad, grass-capped mesas. To learn the secrets of this landscape, join park rangers daily (summers) for prairie and geology walks, fossil talks and other programs originating at the Ben Reifel Visitor Center. nps.gov
Related: How to Get the Most Out of Your Badlands National Park Visit
Falls Park
Overlooking the triple falls of the Big Sioux River in Sioux Falls, the 121-acre Falls Park features viewing pavilions, walkways and picnic areas. A five-story observation tower provides sweeping views of the falls and city. Sound and light shows (in season) highlight local history. experiencesiouxfalls.com
Related: Sioux Falls Two-Day Getaway
The World's Only Corn Palace
This colorful, half-block-long landmark arena in Mitchell (population: 14,700) celebrates the region's agricultural prowess with domes, turrets, minarets and murals, decorated each summer with thousands of bushels of corn, grasses and grains. The original Corn Palace was built in 1892 for early settlers to show the fruits of their harvests; the current structure dates from 1921 and now hosts stage shows and sports events. cornpalace.org
Spearfish Canyon
Architect Frank Lloyd Wright declared the northern Black Hill's Spearfish Canyon the most magnificent he'd seen; and, yes, he'd been to the Grand Canyon. Forest Service roads lead to picnic spots and miles of exploration in the Black Hills National Forest. For unrivaled scenery, take the Spearfish Canyon Scenic Byway, 20 miles of meandering creek beds, craggy cliffs, plunging waterfalls and serene forest. spearfishcanyon.com
Related: Top Things to Do in the Black Hills
Storybook attractions in Aberdeen
Wylie Park is the place to go for family fun: At Wylie's Storybook Land, explore more than 65 attractions based on children's tales, such as The Wizard of Oz by Frank L. Baum, who lived here from 1888 to 1891. Other amenities at the park include a zoo, swimming beach, train depot museum, bike rentals and a waterski show. More information on the area: visitaberdeensd.com
Crazy Horse Memorial
Ruth Ziolkowski (wife of the late Korczak, who in 1948 began carving the image of Crazy Horse astride a horse) and seven of their 10 children continue the work on this massive sculpture, not accepting any government money to do so. A spacious visitors center tells the story of the carving with a short film and celebrates Native American life and culture with exhibits and displays. A large outdoor deck has great views of Crazy Horse Memorial and a restaurant (try the Native American tacos). crazyhorsememorial.org
Related: Top Things to Do in the Black Hills
Brookings museums
South Dakota State University anchors this city of 23,000 (full-time) residents. The campus' South Dakota Art Museum owns 144 prairie-inspired works by South Dakotan Harvey Dunn. If you're traveling with the family, the Children's Museum of South Dakota invites kids to navigate streams, dig up dinosaur bones, explore a prairie grass maze and meet a T. Rex animatroic dinosaur. More information on the area: visitbrookingssd.com
Custer State Park
At 71,000 acres, Custer is one of the nation's largest state parks, known for granite spires called Needles and the 1,500 head of bison wandering freely throughout the park. Seeing them shuffle through a campsite never loses its thrill. Iron Mountain Road into the park from Keystone takes lots of switchbacks, offering absolutely stunning views of the Black Hills. custerstatepark.com
Jewel Cave National Monument
The second-longest cave in the world features about 150 miles of mapped passageways. Visitors carry lanterns on some tours of Jewel Cave National Monument (55 miles southwest of Rapid City). Rangers also lead spelunking tours through undeveloped passages. nps.gov
Palisades State Park
Flanking Split Rock Creek, gorgeous red cliffs climb up to 50 feet above the water at Palisades State Park (20 miles northeast of Sioux Falls). Swimming isn't allowed, but picturesque picnic spots—perfect for relaxing with a book—are abundant, as are hiking trails and great views of quartzite rock formations. gfp.sd.gov
Related: Two-Day Sioux Falls Getaway
Pierre attractions
Tours of the neoclassical-style 1910 State Capitol lead to stained-glass windows, marble staircases and paintings with South Dakota themes. Exhibits at the Museum of the South Dakota State Historical Society explore the culture of the Dakota, Lakota and Nakota; pioneer life; and 20th-century challenges. Kids explore optical illusions, uncover fossils and climb a tree house at the South Dakota Discovery Center.
Laura Ingalls Wilder's legacy
In 1880, Laura Ingalls Wilder homesteaded with her parents in the country near De Smet (population: 1,000; 90 miles northwest of Sioux Falls). The Ingalls Homestead, on a rural spot, inspired four of the famous author's Little House books. Today, visitors can view several Laura Ingalls Wilder sites.Explore a dozen historic buildings, many with hands-on activities, at the Ingalls Homestead (pictured). (800) 776-3594; ingallshomestead.com
Laura Ingalls Wilder Historic Homes offers a guided tour of two of the Ingalls' houses in town as well as of De Smet's first school. (800) 880-3383; discoverlaura.org
The annual Laura Ingalls Wilder Pageant is presented in July. (800) 880-3383; desmetpageant.orgDe Smet
Related: Two-Day Getaway Along I-29
South Dakota Air and Space Museum
At Ellsworth Air Force Base in Box Elder (just east of Rapid City on I-90), the South Dakota Air and Space Museum's indoor and outdoor displays feature four missiles and 25 historic aircraft, including B-29, B-52 and B-1 bombers as well as fighter jets. Free. sdairandspacemuseum.com
Related: Top Things to Do in Rapid City
Spirit Mound Historic Prairie
Tribes warned Lewis and Clark that little devils infested Spirit Mound, a solitary prairie knob six miles north of Vermillion. But when the explorers reached the crest, they found only a grand Dakota panorama and the first big buffalo herds of their trek. At Spirit Mound Historic Prairie today, a 3/4-mile trail flanked by primroses, sunflowers and wind-rippled grasses leads to the still-glorious high view. gfp.sd.gov
Vermillion museums
At the University of South Dakota campus in southeast South Dakota, the Oscar Howe Gallery showcases paintings by a Native American professor. The university's National Music Museum is closed for renovations until summer 2022, but put it on your radar for future visits: A Stradivarius violin, a 16th-century Italian harp and enough vintage brass instruments to equip a parade of marching bands are among nearly 15,000 instruments at the museum.
Native American Scenic Byway
The Native American Scenic Byway twists and dives across a rolling sea of grass for 357 miles from Chamberlain north to Bismarck, North Dakota. You'll pass memorial markers, monuments, museums, and sacred sites commemorating the heritage of the Sioux Nation, as well as plenty of spots to fish and picnic. The immense western landscape captivates travelers, especially along the 100-mile stretch from Chamberlain to Pierre. fhwa.dot.gov
Lewis and Clark Recreation Area
One of the Midwest's largest state recreation areas-with some 600 campsites, a small motel and cabins-hugs the north shore of Lewis and Clark Lake along the Missouri River (90 miles southwest of Sioux Falls). Amenities at Lewis and Clark Recreation Area include a fun restaurant, pools, visitor center, disc golf, weekend naturalist programs, a well-run marina and picnic areas with Nebraska bluff views. gfp.sd.gov
Akta Lakota Museum and Cultural Center
In the Akta Lakota Museum and Cultural Center on the grounds of St. Joseph Indian School in Chamberlain, quilts, beadwork, paintings and sculptures by contemporary Native American artists mingle with trade goods, weapons and other artifacts that help tell the story of the people who once ruled the lands along the Missouri. aktalakota.stjo.org
Oyate Trail
Running along South Dakota's southern border from North Sioux City west to the southern Black Hills, the Oyate Trail blends past and present. On the eastern edge of the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation, a short detour north leads to Wounded Knee, site of the 1890 massacre of 300 Lakota. Pass pine-topped outcroppings and horses grazing in meadows while traveling 115 miles west through the reservation. Hot Springs rewards visitors with spas and Evans Plunge, a gravel-bottom indoor swimming pool with 87-degree water. oyatetrail.com