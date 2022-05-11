Midwest Living Road Rally 2022: North Dakota
On our 6th annual Road Rally, we discover the natural beauty of a state that has charmed adventure-seekers for generations.
North Dakota Road Rally 2022
The Hidden Spirit of the Wilderness
Join us on a journey that takes us from the capital city of Bismarck to the pioneer town of Medora to the native lands of the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara (MHA) tribes.
Road Rally 2022 Travel Route
North Dakota Road Rally Bismark
Bismarck
DAY ONE
In North Dakota's capital, find history, breweries, art and outdoor activities alongside the Missouri River.
North Dakota Road Rally Bismarck Photo Collage and Itinerary
North Dakota Road Rally Medora
Medora
DAYS TWO + THREE
Medora is home base for exploring Theodore Roosevelt National Park, but it also offers fun in the form of mountain biking, golfing and museums.
North Dakota Road Rally Medora Photo Collage and Itinerary
North Dakota Road Rally Medora Photo Collage and Itinerary Day 2
Earth Lodge Village, North Dakota Road Rally
Watford City + New Town + Williston
DAY FOUR
Visit the national park's north unit, kayak on the state's largest lake and learn about Native American heritage at the new MHA Center.
North Dakota Road Rally Watford City Photo Collage and Itinerary
Behind The Scenes Video
Road Trip Bingo
North Dakota Road Rally Bingo