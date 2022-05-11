Midwest Living Road Rally 2022: North Dakota

On our 6th annual Road Rally, we discover the natural beauty of a state that has charmed adventure-seekers for generations.
May 11, 2022
The Hidden Spirit of the Wilderness

Join us on a journey that takes us from the capital city of Bismarck to the pioneer town of Medora to the native lands of the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara (MHA) tribes.

Bismarck
DAY ONE

In North Dakota's capital, find history, breweries, art and outdoor activities alongside the Missouri River.

Medora
DAYS TWO + THREE

Medora is home base for exploring Theodore Roosevelt National Park, but it also offers fun in the form of mountain biking, golfing and museums.

Watford City + New Town + Williston
DAY FOUR

Visit the national park's north unit, kayak on the state's largest lake and learn about Native American heritage at the new MHA Center.

Behind The Scenes Video

Road Trip Bingo

