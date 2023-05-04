Michigan Road Rally 2023

Our trip began in Saugatuck, where we cruised down the river in Pepto-pink retro boats, grabbed brunch at Pennyroyal Provisions and spent the afternoon sipping our way through Fennville's wineries and cideries. (A team favorite: the Pear cider from Virtue Cider.) We shared a meal in the garden patio of Coast 236, where we were guided through a six-course tasting menu that took us from land to sea. After dinner, we caught a sunset from the bluffs above Lake Michigan at Lake Shore Resort before resting our heads at Wickwood Inn.





