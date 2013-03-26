Ohio Wine Country Trip Guide

Expand your wine palate (and maybe see a covered bridge) in the pretty countryside around Ashtabula County.

What to do

Bridges driving tour This popular self-directed tour features 19 historical covered bridges, including the 613-foot-long Smolen-Gulf Bridge. visitashtabulacounty.com. During the Ashtabula County Covered Bridge Festival in October, visitors tour the bridges and enjoy music and activities. coveredbridgefestival.org

Covered Bridge Covered Bridge

Shopping in Ashtabula You'll have time to shop for fudge, works by Ohio artists, delicate locally made jewelry and more on the three-block stretch of downtown when the drawbridge lifts to let boats pass. visitashtabulacounty.com/shop

Wineries and Vineyards Our favorites include: Debonné Vineyards in Madison, with a cool lineup of special events; Harpersfield Winery in Geneva; St. Joseph Vineyards in Thompson; scenic South River Vineyard in Geneva; and the Winery at Spring Hill near Geneva. Learn more at visitashtabulacounty.com/explore-play/wineries

Wineries

Where to eat

Briquettes Smokehouse Diners rave about the barbeque, cornbread, hearty sandwiches and craft beer. briquettessmokehouse.com

Ferrante Winery and Ristorante Just south of Geneva, patrons sample hearty Italian dishes and wonderful wines made on-site, including the award-winning Pinot Grigio. ferrantewinery.com

Rees' Corner Drink a malt at this old-fashioned soda fountain in Geneva, then check out the gift shop. reescorner.com

Rennick Meat Market Butcher-inspired American food includes juicy steaks and burgers, with sides such as sweet potato fries, glazed carrots and roasted broccoli. rennickmeatmarket.com

Where to stay

The Lodge at Geneva-on-the-Lake The resort near Geneva State Park has contemporary country-inn appeal, with a four-story fireplace, on-site restaurants and live music. A delightful 2-mile paved path links the lodge to the state park beach, and bike rentals are available. thelodgeatgeneva.com

Louis Penfield House Thirty miles southwest of Geneva in Willoughby Hills, a three-bedroom Frank Lloyd Wright-designed home sits on 30 wooded acres. penfieldhouse.com