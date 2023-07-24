How to Explore Dublin (Ohio) Without a Passport

You would expect a city named Dublin to go all-out for its Irish Festival, held annually the first weekend in August, as well as St. Patrick's Day. But here's how to round out any weekend.

Dublin, Ohio—settled in the early 1800s and named after Dublin, Ireland—normally goes big for its celebrations: Dublin Irish Festival (August 4-6, 2023) and St. Patrick's Day. But if you're visiting at another time, or just want to amp up your festival weekend, here's how to see this city about 20 minutes northwest of Columbus.

What to Do

Celtic Cocktail Trail

Explore Dublin through Irish-themed cocktails using this guide delivered to your phone and earn prizes like a beverage koozie and a t-shirt.

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

The Dublin Market at Bridge Park

Every Saturday morning May through September, more than 100 farmers, bakers and artisans sell produce, sweet treats, local products and more at the market. Expect live entertainment and other activities.

Dublin Irish Festival

Get in the Irish spirit with the largest three-day Irish festival in the world (August 4-6, 2023). More than 100,000 visitors come each year for food, shopping, whiskey tastings and Celtic cooking demos, plus seven stages of entertainment with fiddlers, Celtic dancers, and singers.

Dublin Link Pedestrian Bridge

Opened in 2020, this bridge over the Scioto River is the longest single-tower S-shaped suspension bridge in the world. The 760-foot-long bridge allows walkers and bikers to move between historic Dublin and Bridge Park.

Dublin Park Pass

Developed in partnership with OhioHealth, the pass encourages visitors to discover some of Dublin's 60 parks and their public art, waterfalls, river access, historical sites and outdoor rec. Check in via your phone's GPS and accumulate points toward prizes. In summer 2023, 15 check-ins will score you a new water bottle.

Irish Fairy Door Trail

The Dublin Visitor and Information Center serves as the starting point for the fairy trail—pick up a guide, record the names of fairies at 11 local businesses, then return the completed passport for a free fairy trail t-shirt.

The Memorial Tournament

The Memorial Tournament Presented by Workday, founded by golf legend Jack Nicklaus at Muirfield Village Golf Club, features PGA professionals playing on a Nicklaus-designed course. 2024 dates TBD.

St. Patrick's Day Events

Dress in your greenest attire and prepare for a party at Dublin's St. Patrick's Day events. In 2024, the festivities start on March 9 with a pancake breakfast (green syrup, of course), then entertainment that culminates in a mid-day parade with leprechauns, bagpipers, marching bands and giant inflatables along Bridge Street in historic Dublin. A downtown pub crawl is slated for Saturday, March 16, 2024.

Where to Eat and Drink

Coast Wine House

Enjoy a rotating selection of wines from around the world, then take a bottle to go from the bottle shop at this space inspired by coastal California cafes and markets. A cheese and charcuterie board and other snacks will satisfy the munchies.

Dublin Village Tavern

Order traditional dishes like the Irish Kettle Dinner—with corned beef, Irish rashers (bacon), Irish bangers (brats), cabbage and veggies—at this local favorite. The bar features 28 varieties of Irish Whiskey.

North Market Bridge Park

Permanent and rotating vendors offer tastes from around the globe at the public market, an offshoot of Columbus' historic North Market. Look for special events like Night Markets and Island Sundays.

Valentina's

This new addition to the city's dining scene brings a bit of Italy to Ohio. Braised veal meatballs, a mozzarella bar and indulgent pastas pair with craft cocktails and wines showcasing Italian varietals.

Weenie Wonder

Build the ultimate hot dog with your choice of more than 30 toppings at this casual spot. A side of seasoned JoJos (potato wedges) and a handspun milkshake complete the experience.

Where to Stay

AC Hotel Columbus Dublin

Luxurious rooms with floor-to-ceiling windows at the AC Hotel offer vistas over the city; for the best view (as well as small plates and craft beverages), head to the rooftop tapas bar, VASO.

Springhill Suites